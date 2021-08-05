E-L Financial Corporation Limited announces Dividends
TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX:ELF) (TSX:ELF.PR.F) (TSX:ELF.PR.G) (TSX:ELF.PR.H) today declared the following cash dividends:
Class
Record Date
Payable Date
Amount of
First Preference Shares, Series 1
September 29, 2021
October 15, 2021
$0.33125
First Preference Shares, Series 2
September 29, 2021
October 15, 2021
$0.296875
First Preference Shares, Series 3
September 29, 2021
October 15, 2021
$0.34375
Series A Preference Shares
September 29, 2021
October 15, 2021
$0.125
Common Shares
September 29, 2021
October 15, 2021
$2.50
E-L Financial Corporation Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.
