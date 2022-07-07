e.l.f. Cosmetics Drops “Game Up Collection” for National Gamers Day

e.l.f. Cosmetics takes the meaning of gaming to another dimension with the release of their eight-piece skincare and makeup collection called "Game Up."

The collection was recently debuted on the platform Twitch with world-renowned Australian gamer, Loserfruit. As e.l.f. is no stranger to the virtual beauty world, the brand worked with the seven winners from its #elfGameUp TikTok Challenge last year, who helped curate the makings of the collection. The gamers were involved with the e.l.f. team in naming the products, selecting the colors and package design.

"e.l.f. was an early adapter in beauty on Twitch," Vice President of Integrated Marketing Communications Patrick O'Keefe says in a press release. "We want to uplift and empower gamers creating their unique presence in the gaming world and beyond through inclusivity, positivity, and accessibility. We are excited to continue to break boundaries in the intersections of entertainment, gaming and beauty."

Gamers and beauty enthusiasts have all of their skin and complexion needs met with this collection that features an eyeliner that will be available in four bold and pigmented shades, setting spray, dual-use mask, eye cream, eyeshadow palette, lip gloss mask, nail kit and a beauty essentials kit that comes equipped with body gems and face and nail accessories.

Products from the "Game Up" collection all range from $6 USD to $15 USD and will be available on July 8 for purchase on e.l.f. Cosmetics' website.