E.l.f. Cosmetics Partners With Liquid Death for Heavy Metal-inspired Makeup Collection

E.l.f. Cosmetics is taking inspiration from a particular corner of the music industry for their new collection and collaboration. the brand partnered with Liquid Death to create the Corpse Pain Vault for a heavy metal-inspired makeup collection that launched on Tuesday.

The limited-edition makeup kit comes with five pieces in a keepsake coffin box for on-theme product storage that matches E.l.f. Cosmetics’ commitment to deliver quality products at an affordable price. The collection is $34 in total, with products ranging from setting mist and eyeliner to lipstick and eye shadow.

E.l.f. Cosmetics x Liquid Death Corpse Paint collaboration.

Among the pieces in this collection, individual products include the Dead Set Matte Magic Mist & Set spray, the Kiss of Death O Face Satin Lipstick in All Night, the Eye Dye No Budge Cream Eyeshadow in Wispy Cloud, the Dead Line H20 Eyeliner Pen and the Brush with Death Putty Applicator.

Taking an aesthetic cue from the world of heavy metal, the collection embraces a rebellious sensibility with shades of black and the iconography of the genre. Heavy metal was popularized in Western culture during the 1960s and 1970s with bands like Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Deep Purple.

The new collaboration comes following E.l.f. Cosmetics’ third-quarter financial success, beating Wall Street forecasts. Net sales surged 85 percent to $270.9 million, overachieving Wall Street’s prediction for $239 million.

E.l.f. Cosmetics’ past collaborations have included partnerships with other surprising brands and companies. Only a few years ago, E.l.f. Cosmetics partnered with a few food-related companies. In 2021, the brand collaborated with Chipotle on products like eye shadow, with a compact eyeshadow palette inspired by Chipotle’s buffet-style food organization and their various menu items.

2022 saw E.l.f. Cosmetics collaborate with Dunkin’ Donuts on cosmetic items, as well. Among the products in the partnership was a palette featuring a trio of eye shadows inspired by popular Dunkin’ Donuts drinks such as Chocolate Frosted with Sprinkles, Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles and Boston Kreme.

