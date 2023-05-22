E. Jean Carroll Seeks Additional Damages From Trump Over CNN Town Hall Comments

Journalist and writer E. Jean Carroll has filed to amend one of the two defamation suits she has against Donald Trump after the comments he made during his CNN town hall during which he blatantly denied ever sexually abusing Carroll and even stated that he doesn’t know her.

On May 9, Trump was found liable for sexual battery and defamation in the civil case Carroll filed after she sued the former president for publicly denying that he raped her in 1996 while at a department store. Damages in the amount of $5 million being paid to Carroll was the result Trump’s actions, but it looks like he could find himself dishing out more cash for the most recent comments he made about Carroll.

In Manhattan federal court on Monday, Jean filed a new legal document seeking “a very substantial” amount of additional damages, per reports by The New York Times. While Carroll’s first defamation suit was connected to remarks Trump made after the writer said she was raped by Trump in her 2019 memoir “What Do We Need Men For?”

This time Carroll wants damages for the defamatory comments he made on May 10 during his Republican Presidential town hall on CNN. During the program Trump called Carroll a “whack job,” and referred to her claims as a “made-up” and “fake” story. And though there was photographic proof that showed the two know one another, Trump said he didn’t know who Carroll was. He also stated that the judge finding him liable was a “rigged deal.”

In the court filing from Monday, Carroll’s legal team said Trump’s words from the town hall “show the depth of his malice toward Carroll, since it is hard to imagine defamatory conduct that could possibly be more motivated by hatred, ill will or spite.”

As part of the filing, Carroll is requesting that her 2019 defamation suit include not only the jury’s verdict finding him liable but also Trump’s CNN comments and the remarks he’s made about Carroll on the Truth Social social media platform.

“This conduct supports a very substantial punitive damages award in Carroll’s favor both to punish Trump, to deter him from engaging in further defamation, and to deter others from doing the same,” the filing continued.