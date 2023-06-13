E. Jean Carroll Can Amend Trump Defamation Suit to Include CNN Town Hall Comments, Judge Rules

Donald Trump’s CNN town hall might end up costing more than just the network’s ratings. On Tuesday, a federal judge in New York ruled that E. Jean Carroll can amend her defamation lawsuit against the disgraced former president to include comments he made about her during the May 10 CNN event.

The ruling comes on the same day Trump surrendered himself in a federal court in Miami to face charges stemming from the investigation into his unlawful possession and handling of classified documents after leaving office.

Carroll filed her lawsuit against the twice-impeached former president Trump in 2019, with the case finally going to trial this year. On May 9, after only three hours of deliberation, the jury turned in a unanimous verdict holding Trump liable for sexual battery and defamation; he was ordered to pay her $5 million.

