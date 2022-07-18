E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Launches Digital Human as Service (DHaaS) Metaverse Employee Training Program

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited
FUZHOU, China, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the "Company" or "E-Home"), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that the Company launched its Digital Human as a Service (“DHaaS”) employee training program, advancing the Company’s metaverse initiative leveraging frontend AI technologies.

The Company officially launched in April a virtual digital human customer service guide named “Xiao e” who provides seamless, 24/7 assistance for household services clients in the Metaverse virtual world, all delivered with leading AI technologies that are developed via the Company’s in-house research as well as through partnership with various partners.

The DHaaS employee training program will help E-Home provide virtual coaching and training for existing and new household service workforce, nannies and nursing workers on professional service terminologies, the preparation of tool and relevant skillsets for household cooking and cleaning, as well as safety-related guidance and knowledge points. The program underpins the Company's vision of bringing a new approach to skills development and customer engagement.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: “Utilizing the immersive capabilities of AI technologies , we manage to ‘digitally activate’ and transform trainings for household service professionals to become an engaging, and interactive three-dimensional experience with more efficiency and less costs. By introducing DHaaS employee training program, we are making things easier for our workforce to grow their skillset, collaborate and share professional experience and improve on their skills.”

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

Established in 2014, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a Nasdaq-listed household service company based in Fuzhou, China. The Company, through its website and WeChat platform “e家快服”, provides integrated household services, including 1) installation and maintenance of home appliances and smart homes; 2) Housekeeping, nanny, sister-in-law and cleaning services; 3) Internet elderly care + home-based elderly care; 4) Hospital care; 5) Nanny delivery platform.

After years of development, the Company has formed two main services and four auxiliary services targeting at individual consumers (ToC) and business clients (ToB). 1) The ToC business focuses on nanny, sister-in-law, home-based elderly care and cleaning, and family comprehensive service supplemented by other housekeeping services. At present, it has successfully connected with metaverse technology to realize metaverse-based customer service as well as training of domestic workers. The ToB business focuses on public cleaning and cleaning robotic equipment. Four auxiliary services include 1) docking and application of metaverse technology to housekeeping and cleaning industries; 2) online and offline sales of medicine and health food (including nannies and nursing workers); 3) training on nannies and nursing workers to engage in health care in physical stores; 4) human resources (flexible employment).

E-Home has become a modern enterprise of comprehensive service for family life. The Company always adheres to the business philosophy of “solving every issue of customers with heart”, and to the code of conduct of “doing everything well with heart”. The Company aims to set the benchmark of the household service industry. For more information, visit the Company’s website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to consider risk factors, including those described in the Company’s filings with the SEC, that may affect the Company’s future results. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors.


For more information, please contact:


Chunming Xie

Investor Relations

Email: xcm@ej111.com

Phone: +86 15359908086


Janice Wang

EverGreen Consulting Inc.

Email: IR@changqingconsulting.com

Phone: +1 470-940-3308 (from U.S.)

+86 13811768559 (from China)


