E-fit released after woman in her 60s subjected to lewd comments in Ladbroke Grove

(Metropolitan Police)

Police have released an e-fit image of a man wanted after a woman in her 60s was subjected to lewd comments while walking in Ladbroke Grove.

The woman was pushing a shopping trolley on St Charles Square at 10.45pm on Sunday, July 31 when she was approached by a man who offered to help.

She declined his offer but the man made overtly sexual comments and rubbed himself over his clothing, police said.

The suspect is described as a black man aged in his mid 30s with a tight afro. He spoke with a London accent. He was wearing a brown leather pilot jacket with fur trim collar and cuffs, and grey tracksuit bottoms.

PC Jamie Perry said:“While the woman was not physically harmed this incident was extremely distressing for her.

“The behaviour of this man is disturbing – he approached a lone woman, initiated a conversation before making lewd remarks.

“I would ask anyone who recognises the person in this e-fit to come forward and speak to the police immediately.”

Anyone who can help police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD1511/1Aug. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.