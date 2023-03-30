E-file Forms 1099 & 1095 with TaxBandits To Meet Tomorrow's IRS E-filing Deadline

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Businesses of all sizes throughout the country have several IRS deadlines approaching this Friday, March 31, 2023. The IRS requires that the following IRS forms are e-filed with the IRS by this date:

ACA Reporting on 1094/1095 Forms

ACA 1094 and 1095 forms are used to summarize and report health insurance coverage information. This is typically filed by employers or health insurance providers that offer coverage to employees or other individuals during the given tax year.

Reporting Payments on 1099 Forms

1099 forms are a group of information returns that businesses use to report payments such as interest income, dividends, retirement account information, miscellaneous payments, and more. This series of forms are extensively used by government entities, financial institutions, and businesses of every size that make payments throughout the course of doing business.

Simplified IRS E-filing Powered by TaxBandits

Businesses that need to e-file Form 1095-C , 1095-B, and Form 1099 on time and accurately can count on TaxBandits.com to provide a simple and efficient e-filing option. The application offers a user-friendly filing experience that allows last-minute filers to maintain their IRS compliance.

Specialized Features for Tax Professionals

TaxBandits also offers specialized features for tax professionals seeking a solution for last-minute filing. With TaxBandits' Bulk Upload feature, their clients can easily upload filing details for multiple businesses at once, speeding up the filing process significantly.

Tax professionals can also take advantage of volume-based pricing options, Staff Management Tools, extensive reporting, and more in their TaxBandits account.

Recipient Copy Distribution

While the IRS deadlines to distribute copies of these forms have passed, the requirement is still crucial for maintaining IRS compliance. TaxBandits provides easy options for distributing Form 1095 C, 1095 B, and 1099 copies that don't require any additional administrative work. Either during the filing process or after the forms are transmitted, clients can select one or both of these options for distributing their recipient copies.

Story continues

Postal Mailing Services

Online Tax Form Access

E-File Form 1095 B , 1095 C, and 1099 today, Get started with TaxBandits.com today!

TaxBandits encourages businesses that need a full-service ACA reporting provider to reach out to their sister company, ACAwise

When asked about the upcoming deadline, Agie Sundaram, the CEO and Co-Founder of SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of TaxBandits stated, "There is a lot of pressure on businesses to meet their mandated ACA reporting requirements or face massive IRS penalties. This is why we are dedicated to offering businesses a simple ACA e-filing solution, and recommending our sister company when a full-service provider is needed."

About TaxBandits

The 1099 and W-2 experts! TaxBandits is a SOC 2 Certified, IRS-authorized e-file provider of 1099 Form , Form W2 , 1095-B , Form 1095-C , 940 , 941 , and W-9 , serving businesses, service providers, and tax professionals of every shape and size.

About SPAN Enterprises

Based in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises has been developing industry-leading software solutions for IRS e-filing and business management tools for over a decade.

The SPAN Enterprises portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

For any media inquiries, please reach out to Stephanie Glanville, Content Writer at stephanie@spanenterprises.com .

###

SOURCE: TaxBandits





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/746766/E-file-Forms-1099-1095-with-TaxBandits-To-Meet-Tomorrows-IRS-E-filing-Deadline



