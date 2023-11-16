E.ON (ETR:EOAN) shareholders have earned a 33% return over the last year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the E.ON SE (ETR:EOAN) share price is up 27% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 2.4% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. The longer term returns are positive, with the share price up 24% in three years.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year E.ON saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop below zero. While some may see this as temporary, we're a skeptical bunch, and so we're a little surprised to see the share price go up. It may be that the company has done well on other metrics.

We haven't seen E.ON increase dividend payments yet, so the yield probably hasn't helped drive the share higher. Revenue actually dropped 6.7% over last year. It's fair to say we're a little surprised to see the share price up, and that makes us cautious.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

E.ON is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, E.ON's TSR for the last 1 year was 33%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that E.ON shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 33% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 9%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand E.ON better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - E.ON has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

