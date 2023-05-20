A&E deaths 'third higher than before pandemic'

Ambulances outside A&E at the Glasgow Royal Hospital - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Europe

The number of patients dying in emergency departments increased by a third last year compared with before the pandemic, an analysis suggests.

More than 23,000 patients died in accident and emergency in 2022, compared with around 17,502 in 2019.

The new figures, released under freedom of information laws, come after patients experienced record waits in A&E last year.

Last year almost 350,000 patients waited 12 hours in A&E after a decision was made to admit them. That means an average of 1,000 patients a day were waiting that long, which is almost the entire figure for all of 2015.

More than 1.6 million patients waited more than four hours in 2022, according to NHS England data.

NHS trusts must admit, transfer or discharge 76 per cent of patients within four hours by March 2024, under a new target. Only 61 per cent of patients in April were seen within this time frame.

The number of patients dying also increased by more than 4,000 between 2021 and 2022, according to figures obtained by the Labour Party.

The figures obtained and analysed by Labour relate to responses received from 62 NHS trusts in England, which were then extrapolated out to relate to all 124 acute trusts.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine has previously said 23,000 "excess patient deaths" may have occurred due to long A&E waits in England in 2022.

It warned that long waiting times can have "catastrophic consequences for patient safety and mortality".

A study published in the Emergency Medicine Journal found every 82 patients delayed 6-8 hours in A&E corresponds to one extra death within 30 days.

Labour has vowed to cut A&E waits for patients as part of its mission to reform the NHS for the future.

NHS 'broken'

Wes Streeting, Labour’s shadow health secretary, said: “People turning to the NHS in an emergency should know they will be seen and treated before it’s too late. The Conservatives’ failure over 13 years to properly staff or reform the NHS has a cost in lives.

“When Labour was last in government, patients in an emergency were treated in good time. It took 13 years for the Conservatives to break the NHS – it won’t be fixed overnight. But it will be the mission of the next Labour government to build an NHS that is there for you when you need it once again.”

Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, admitted in January that the pre-pandemic four-hour target was no longer achievable.

As part of its attempts to improve urgent and emergency care, the Government established the less ambitious interim goal that by March 2024, 76 per cent of A&E patients would be dealt with in four hours. The official target is 95 per cent.

A&E departments had more than 25.1 million attendances in 2022, compared with 22.7 million in 2021, 18.7 million in 2020 and 25.6 million in 2019.

Maria Caulfield, a health minister, pointed to the fact that the NHS in Wales has consistently failed to meet its waiting times targets under a Labour government.

“Meanwhile, we are delivering a record number of tests, speeding up discharge from hospitals, and cutting waiting lists as we also work to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, and stop the boats,” she said.

