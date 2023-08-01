E.coli infection and symptoms: Surrey adventure farm park closes after outbreak

(Shutterstock)

A popular children’s adventure farm park has been temporarily closed following an outbreak of E.coli at the start of the school holidays.

Three children so far have fallen ill with the bacterial infection following their visit to Hobbledown, near Epsom in Surrey.

The park has been shut since July 27 while investigations take place, and Hobbledown has contacted everyone who has visited since July 12 to alert them of the symptoms.

Specialists from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) are examining the cases of STEC (Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli) and are testing at the site, alongside environmental health officers from Epsom & Ewell Borough Council.

E.coli is a common form of bacteria but certain strains can be toxic. In rare cases, E.Coli has caused death, often after people have consumed contaminated food.

So what is E.coli, what are the symptoms and can it be deadly? Here's what you should know:

What is E.coli?

E.coli is a common bacteria found in the human and animal intestines.

Although most strains of E.coli are harmless, some can make you sick.

A common cause of infection is eating contaminated food.

E.coli can survive outside of the body, so its levels serve as a measure of general hygiene and faecal contamination of the environment.

E.coli bacteria are a common cause of cystitis, an infection of the bladder that occurs when there is a spread of the bacteria from the gut to the urinary system.

Some types of E.coli can also cause gastrointestinal infections or toxins that can cause severe illness.

What are the signs of infection?

Possible symptoms will depend on the type of E.coli strain.

Symptoms of intestinal infection generally begin between 1 and 10 days after you've been infected.

Common symptoms include:

abdominal cramping

diarrhoea

gas

loss of appetite

vomiting

fatigue

fever

Can E.coli be deadly?

Some infections can be severe and may be life-threatening.

One complication as a result of E.coli infection is called haemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) and may develop in 5-10% of people infected with a toxin-producing form of E.coli.

This is a severe kidney-related complication that may, in extreme cases, lead to renal failure and the need for renal replacement therapy.

How is E.coli treated?

Again, the treatment will depend on the type of infection.

Cystitis infections usually go away by themselves after two to four days. In some cases, a short course of antibiotics may be administered.

Rehydration is the main source of treatment. Oral rehydration solutions are particularly helpful in children with diarrhoea as they also replace any sodium, potassium and glucose lost from the body.

How can E.coli be prevented?

Practising good hygiene is key to preventing the spread of E.coli, such as washing your hands thoroughly after using the bathroom and before and after preparing food.

Other tips for preventing the spread of E.coli include: