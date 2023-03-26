After E. coli found, beef recalled from hotels, restaurants in New York, 8 other states

About 3,436 pounds of Elkhorn Valley Pride Angus Beef got recalled because the beef might have Shiga-toxin E. coli O103.

The USDA recall notice announcing the recall by Elkhorn Valley Packing says the boneless beef chuck went to hotels, restaurants, stores and other food serving and selling outlets in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

This covers boxes of “Elkhorn Valley Pride Angus Beef 61226 Beef Chuck 2PC BNLS” which was packed on Feb. 16. “EST. M-19549” will be inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The outer packing on recalled Elkhorn Valley Pride Angus Beef

USDA Food Safety Inspection Service testing of ground beef “derived from this product” found STEC O103.

“Many clinical laboratories do not test for non-O157 STEC, such as O103, because it is harder to identify than STEC O157:H7,” the recall notice said.

Symptoms of infection, which turn up anywhere from two to eight days after eating contaminated food and last about a week, include usually bloody diarrhea and vomiting. STEC O103 is less likely to turn into hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), the kidney failure that can make E. coli deadly.

If you have this beef, throw it out or return it to the seller for a full refund. Always make sure your beef has been cooked to an internal temperature of 160 degrees.

If you have any questions, reach out to Elkhorn Valley Packing Director of Operations Dallas Kenney at 620-243-3308 or dallas@elkhornvalleypacking.com.