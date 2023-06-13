E-bike commute from Buckhorn to city sparks idea

After making a conscious decision to curb her carbon footprint by buying an electric bicycle a little over a year ago, Karen Shearer was forced to make the long commute from north of Buckhorn to Peterborough via the highway.

That’s when Shearer asked the Municipality of Trent Lakes economic development committee whether any infrastructure projects for cycling lanes were in the works. She was advised to form a citizen’s group to gauge other residents’ interest in using bike lanes as an alternative to gas-powered vehicles.

Shearer soon learned that many community members shared her desire to go green — ultimately leading to the creation of Citizens for Alternative Transportation in Trent Lakes.

The group, made up of six volunteers, is dedicated to raising awareness about the social, health and environmental benefits of alternative transportation.

The collective collaborates with community partners to explore alternatives and implement real-world solutions that work for the rural Municipality of Trent Lakes. The aim is to reduce people’s dependence on gas-guzzling vehicles by promoting eco-friendly options.

“We’re a collection of citizens who try to bring other groups together in order to advance awareness and to build opportunities for promoting and facilitating alternative transportation,” Shearer told The Examiner.

“A secondary focus is actually implementing infrastructure programs and grants and mapping out routes where people can utilize alternative transportation.”

Since its formation, CATTL has been involved in a host of community projects. In early 2022, with the help of funding, volunteers and the Municipality of Trent Lakes, the group teamed up with the Buckhorn District Tourist Association to install a bike repair station and bicycle racks at various locations in the community.

Now, Shearer and follow CATTL members — who employ the catchphrase “Let Go of The Gas” — are undertaking their most ambitious project yet.

In bringing Peterborough County and the Municipality of Trent Lakes together, CATTL is eyeing the establishment of a Mobility Hub in the community — a public space meant to reduce the need for personal vehicles by offering residents an all-in-one meeting place. Billed as “mobility-as-a-service,” the hub would combine carpooling, walking and cycling.

“We envision it including a carpool lot; a bicycle locker system so you could ride your bike to the hub and then perhaps pool to another area; possibly bicycle rentals,” Shearer said.

Shearer said she hopes federal dollars will be secured for the project, which is still in the early stages. The federal government is offering funding for rural transportation through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund.

“ Once (CATTL) found the opportunity for the funding we started thinking of ideas that could help our community and then started reaching out to potential partners who might be able to utilize that funding and utilize that opportunity,” Shearer said.

While a would-be location for the Mobility Hub hasn’t been selected, Shearer said a pre-existing parking lot in Trent Lakes makes the most sense.

“Eventually, if the demand is there, there could be a bus stop there so that people could either walk, bike or carpool and then take the bus,” Shearer said.

There is no public transportation service in Trent Lakes. The closest system is The Link — a provincially funded pilot project — which runs through Selwyn Township.

“We’ve had meetings with Peterborough County, the Municipality of Trent Lakes, and Selwyn Township and Curve Lake First Nation because they are using The Link service as well,” Shearer said.

“Selwyn and Curve Lake First Nation are in the process of assessing tier needs in terms of Link, which will in turn affect whether or not, at some point, it would be able to come to Trent Lakes.”

