E-40 Accuses Sacramento Kings Security of ‘Racial Bias’ After Playoff Game Ejection

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Credit: Loren Elliott/Getty Images

Bay Area legend E-40 has accused the Sacramento Kings’ security staff of racial bias after he was ejected during the team’s Game One playoff matchup against the rapper’s beloved Golden State Warriors.

Video emerged on social media Saturday of E-40 in a verbal confrontation with Kings security; the situation was pacified when members of the Warriors’ security spoke to the rapper and escorted him off the floor. As E-40 exited, he was met with more jeering from the Kings fans, who chanted “40 Water,” a nod to his line of non-alcoholic beverages, SFGate reported.

More from Rolling Stone

Not sure what brought it to this, but to see the rap legend and Warriors super fan E-40 appear be asked to leave by Golden 1 Center security before Warriors security calmed the matter down the best they could was a downer in an otherwise amazing night of basketball. https://t.co/X5Fs5tUPqG — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) April 16, 2023

While it was unclear why E-40 was ejected, the rapper said in a statement Sunday that he was “subjected to disrespectful heckling” that ultimately led to him addressing “one heckler in an assertive but polite manner.”

“Yet, shortly thereafter, Kings’ security approached me, assumed that I instigated the encounter and proceeded to kick me out of the arena,” E-40 said in a statement (via The Athletic’s Shams Charania).

“Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that — despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur — racial bias remains prevalent. Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault.”

Story continues

Hip-hop artist E-40 says racial bias was the reason behind him being kicked out of Golden 1 Center midway through the fourth quarter of Golden State-Sacramento on Saturday night and he is requesting the Kings to investigate. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/15Lwl2lJZF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 16, 2023

The East Bay legend has been a staple at Warriors games for decades, first in Oakland and then San Francisco. The rapper continued, “I’ve attended countless NBA games throughout my lifetime and have always prided myself in my professionalism, so this experience has been jarring.

E-40 added that he was “absolutely humiliated” by the Kings’ security called on the team to “investigate the appalling conduct that transpired.”

“I’m truly grateful for my fans and supporters who have reached out to express their concern and disappointment regarding these disheartening circumstances and I hope those involved are held accountable for their behavior,” he said.

E-40, who missed the conclusion of what was universally deemed an incredible basketball game, didn’t say whether he will be in attendance for Game Two of the Warriors-Kings playoff battle at Golden 1 Center.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.