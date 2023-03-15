DZS to Share How New Technology Innovations Will Help Bridge the Digital Divide as Platinum Sponsor of TIA BEAD Success Summit

DZS

SVP of Product Marketing & Government Affairs Geoff Burke to explore optimal solutions and architectures for delivering superior broadband experience and sustainable operational success

DALLAS, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software defined solutions, today announced that Senior Vice President of Product Marketing & Government Affairs Geoff Burke will be a featured speaker at the upcoming BEAD Success Summit hosted by the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), April 19 -20, in Arlington, VA. Burke has led a distinguished multi-decade career in the broadband industry, acting as CMO for Broadband Forum and leading corporate marketing at both Calix and Motorola/Next Level before joining DZS in 2020.

DZS is a Platinum Sponsor of the Summit which will bring together the public and private stakeholders for the $42.5 billion Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program. The single largest government sponsored initiative ever enacted to drive comprehensive, world-class broadband access in one country, the BEAD Program is chartered with closing the digital divide in America.

The TIA BEAD Success Summit is designed to give key broadband industry stakeholders a chance to share their perspectives on how to drive maximum success for the program with government agency policymakers and administrators, as well as provide education and networking opportunities to prospective awardees and the ecosystem that will support this initiative. Participants will include communications service providers, technology companies as well as federal and state government leaders who will come together to discuss in workshops BEAD program requirements, necessary resources, and latest network architectures and alternatives.

Other featured speakers will include Virginia Senator and key Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) architect Mark Warner, Senior Advisor to the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce Kevin Gallagher, with multiple breakout sessions led by industry experts in technology and policy such as DZS Key Account and Government Affairs Manager William Marx.

“The BEAD Success Summit is unique in that it is designed to bring together all of the key BEAD Program stakeholders in one venue to discuss how we can maximize this once-in-a-generation opportunity,” said Burke. “The objective of the BEAD program is ambitious, and it is going to require a great deal of education for aspiring awardees and other participants as well as coordination across the ecosystem to ensure its success. Communications Service Providers (CSPs) will have the opportunity to be in the same room with the state broadband offices, federal government officials and solutions providers to learn more about the unique requirements of the BEAD grant rules.”

“Leading communications technology providers like DZS and their service provider customers – large and small - will play a crucial role in ensuring the BEAD Program accomplishes its objective of bringing high speed digital connectivity to all Americans,” said David Stehlin, CEO, TIA. “We are delighted to have DZS as a Platinum Sponsor for this important event and look forward to their team sharing key insights on the role that next-generation networking and software technology will play in the success of the BEAD Program with our attendees.”

Burke added, “Because of our extensive experience delivering open, standards compliant cutting-edge communications technologies to hundreds of service providers and being a trusted U.S-based partner, DZS is extremely well-positioned to support entities seeking to leverage this historic program, and we are committed to helping drive BEAD success. Our future-ready innovations like the DZS Velocity access portfolio, DZS Helix subscriber edge technology, Saber metro optical transport solutions and Cloud orchestration, assurance and experience software, are all ideally suited for driving long-term success for BEAD grant awardees.”

DZS innovations that will be key for BEAD success include:

Access Edge : DZS Velocity is the industry’s leading-edge access portfolio providing a comprehensive array of fiber optimized systems ready to meet the advanced residential and business broadband service requirements of today and the future. Velocity solutions are environmentally hardened and can be cost-effectively deployed in various scenarios including highly rural locations typical of BEAD target locations. In addition, Velocity solutions provide industry-leading density, non-blocking architectures, and the capacity and expected flexibility to support in-place future upgrades from today’s Gigabit Passive Optical Networking (GPON) and 10 Gigabit Symmetrical (XGS)-PON technologies to the advanced 25G, 50G and 100G PON technologies of the future.

Subscriber Edge : The DZS Helix connected premises portfolio provides a wide array of optical termination and smart gateway solutions for an array of fiber deployment scenarios and advanced WiFi technology for complete in-home and business coverage. BEAD requirements will include high performance broadband service delivery all the way to the consumer, and Helix solutions can cover an expansive range of delivery scenarios in the home and are further optimized when paired with DZS Cloud solutions.

Optical Edge : The award-winning DZS Saber 4400 is a first-of-its-kind environmentally hardened platform that changes the economics of optical transport with its high bandwidth, long reach capabilities. The Saber 4400 can scale up to 400 gigabits per second (Gbps) per wavelength at distances up to 120 kilometers without amplification. High capacity, scalable and easy to deploy Saber solutions are ideal complements to Velocity systems, carrying advanced broadband speeds and delivering traffic to remote BEAD locations. When compared to competitive optical transport solutions, service providers can realize savings ranging from approximately $20,000 to over $200,000 per site by deploying the Saber 4400, avoiding costs that range from heat exchanger upgrades or air conditioning installation to the construction of entire new pads, shelters, buildings and sites.

Cloud Edge: The DZS Cloud platform provides award-winning solutions optimized for network orchestration, automation, analytics, service assurance and managing the consumer WiFi experience. DZS Xtreme, Expresse and CloudCheck offer critical support for BEAD Program awardees’ long-term success, from providing the essential reporting to meet program requirements, to the rapid turn-up and management of new broadband services, to the optimal troubleshooting and personalization of broadband service in the home.

To register or find out more about the BEAD Success Summit, visit beadsuccesssummit.com.

To learn more about DZS, visit https://www.dzsi.com.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (Nasdaq: DZSI) is a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software defined solutions.

