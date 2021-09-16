DZS and Freedom Fibre to Bring High-Performance Fiber Access to Over 130,000 New TalkTalk Subscribers in Northwest England

All-new, high-performance GPON/XGS-PON FTTx network for Tier 1 UK service provider TalkTalk leveraging integrated DZS OLT and ONT products

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in broadband connectivity, mobile and optical transport, and software defined networking solutions, today announced collaboration with UK fiber network innovator Freedom Fibre to build an all-new, high-performance fiber network for nationwide telecom innovator TalkTalk, which serves over 4 million customers across the country. Already underway, the 18-month greenfield rollout will bring residential broadband services to over 130,000 subscribers in the northwest of England.



“Communities of all sizes the world over need exponentially greater bandwidth, and PON with its high performance and interoperability with existing services is the best solution for many new projects like the network that Freedom Fibre is building for TalkTalk,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO, DZS. “This combination of DZS technology and Freedom Fibre expertise is a win-win for TalkTalk and its residential subscribers, who will benefit from greatly improved connectivity and exceptional reliability. We applaud Freedom Fibre for its innovative, future-proof FTTx architecture that drives efficiency while enhancing quality, cost-effectiveness and value, whatever the bandwidth requirements.”

The DZS broadband access and edge access solutions form the backbone of Freedom Fibre’s large-scale GPON/XGS-PON deployment for TalkTalk:

DZS Velocity Broadband Access solutions, such as DZS Velocity V14 multi-terabit PON optical line terminals (OLTs), offer a highly scalable, high-performance aggregation platform for future-proof FTTx services. Ease of administration and support for an extended temperature range make DZS Velocity systems ideal for use in central or remote offices.

DZS Helix Edge Access solutions like the X-series 5302 provide full-featured yet affordable indoor XGS-PON single family unit (SFU) optical network terminals (ONTs) that delivers the full range of advanced IP voice, data and video services in a compact form factor, making it perfect for FTTH deployments demanding the utmost in reliable, high-speed data transport.

“Freedom Fibre is dedicated to driving change across the local area and beyond by working with service providers to optimize the UK’s fiber network,” said Darren Woods, CFO, Freedom Fibre. “We are proud that despite ongoing supply chain issues and other challenges that the pandemic has presented for businesses, we have, in collaboration with DZS, been able to seamlessly deliver a brand new network for TalkTalk that brings high-powered broadband access to thousands of homes. With its leading GPON and XGS-PON technology, DZS aligns perfectly with Freedom Fibre’s expertise and focus on rolling out high-performance FTTx networks with innovative architectures that deliver an optimal experience for the subscriber while saving time and costs for the operator.”

Story continues

Uniquely positioned at the convergence of fixed and wireless networks with its 5G mobile edge transport, broadband connectivity and software-defined network solutions, DZS offers its customers and ecosystem partners complete and fully tested best-in-class solutions from one trusted source, along with the standards-based flexibility to avoid vendor lock-in and maximize the return on equipment investments while minimizing total cost of ownership (TCO) and initial capital expenses (CAPEX).

DZS is currently participating in the FTTH Virtual Conference (15-16 September 2021) and will have a stand at the Connected Britain conference at the Business Design Centre, London (21-22 September 2021).

For more information regarding DZS and its DZS Velocity fiber access solutions, visit https://dzsi.com/fttx/.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader in broadband connectivity, mobile and optical transport, and software defined networking solutions. With more than 20 million products in-service and customers and alliance partners spanning more than 100 countries, DZS is helping many of the world’s most advanced and innovative service providers and enterprises leverage to power of 5G, 10 gig fixed broadband, and software-defined networks to deliver cutting-edge services and lead in their markets.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the beliefs and assumptions of the Company’s management as of the date hereof. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risk factors contained in the Company’s SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including without limitation, the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. In addition, additional or unforeseen affects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. DZS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information see: www.DZSi.com.

DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dzs_innovation

DZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/DZSi/

About Freedom Fibre

Freedom Fibre is based in the northwest of England and is dedicated to driving change across our local area and beyond. We partner with Internet Service Providers to optimise the UK’s fibre network and deliver the best possible subscriber experience while driving down costs and accelerating rollout speeds. With our knowledge and expertise, we innovate and challenge conventional thinking to deliver an inclusive, high-speed fibre infrastructure. Most of all, we enjoy what we do and are dedicated to making a difference.

Press Inquiries:

McKenzie Hurst, Thatcher+Co.

Mobile: +1 408.888.6787

Email: mhurst@thatcherandco.com



