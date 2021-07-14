DZS FiberLAN Infrastructure Selected for Asia’s First “Luxury Tech Hub Hotel” Delivering a World-Class Hyper-Connected Experience

Vietnam’s 6-star Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake Hotel picks DZS to transform guest experience, unlock cost savings, and deliver world-class multi-service performance, quality and security

PLANO, Texas, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader of optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband access, and software defined networking solutions, today announced that the new 6-star Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, has selected the DZS FiberLAN solution to deliver a world-class hyper-connected experience to its guests. Acclaimed as the first “luxury tech hub hotel” in Asia, this leading-edge hospitality property will feature lightning-fast broadband, extensive Wi-Fi coverage and top-notch video and voices services throughout its facility. By leveraging the robust yet compact fiber-based DZS FiberLAN solution, the Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake is unlocking long-term value and enjoying significant cost, performance, security and customer experience benefits.



“Wyndham set out to be more than a hotel—we wanted to create a destination that offers a true ‘home away from home’ experience, including fully equipped business facilities that eliminate all the headaches associated with accessing typical hotel internet services,” said Nguyen Huu Duong, Chairman at Hoa Binh Investment Group, owner of the Hanoi Golden Lake hotel. “With lightning-fast broadband, extensive Wi-Fi coverage, and superb video and voice services delivered by DZS FiberLAN, we begin pleasing our guests from the moment they walk in the door. This highest service level fills a key gap in the fiber revolution in Vietnam and in the communications needs of global travelers.”

Since the 420-room property opened in 2020, 100% of surveyed guests reported their satisfaction with internet service performance, helping to build loyalty among target customer groups. The hotel also reports 38% operational cost savings versus a copper-based network. All hotel video, voice and data services are cloud-based and run over the DZS FiberLAN, minimizing complexity and downtime.

“We were impressed that DZS FiberLAN, with just a single fiber optic cable to every hotel room, can provide high-speed, stable network services with a smaller space and energy footprint and at a lower cost, making it an ideal solution for a large hotel campus or other enterprise network,” said Mr. Dang Quoc Hao, Information Technology Manager, Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake. “FiberLAN offers significant equipment cost and space savings upfront, plus improved security and world-class network performance, which enhances our customer experience from all sides. Also, the future-forward DZS GPON infrastructure requires much less maintenance and deploys much faster than copper. We plan to continue using DZS FiberLAN for future projects.”

The core of the Hanoi Golden Lake’s GPON solution is the next-generation DZS Velocity V5816, a compact, cost-effective, maintainable and future-proof GPON Optical Line Terminal (OLT) platform that is optimized to deliver FTTx services to multi-unit hospitality and commercial spaces. This connects to DZS Helix H660EW Optical Network Terminals (ONTs) located in each hotel room, providing a high-speed, highly affordable data interface for bandwidth-intensive multimedia services that supports 1.25 Gbps upstream and 2.5 Gbps downstream. This combination is easy to deploy and maintain, requires minimal energy and space and can readily be expanded as the hotel’s bandwidth needs continue to grow.

“As international travelers increasingly demand hyper-connectivity wherever they stay, premier hospitality properties like the Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake are differentiating themselves with world-class data, voice and video services that offer a future-proof return on investment,” said Bill Ko, Executive VP of Asia Sales at DZS. “A true industry pioneer, Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake is setting a new standard in high tech hospitality not only for Asia, but also worldwide. DZS continues to build traction as the partner of choice in verticals like hospitality, healthcare and office spaces with large, complex in-building and campus networks that demand flexible, reliable, high-performance multi-service GPON solutions tailored to unique requirements and ready to expand to support 10 Gig as bandwidth needs inevitably grow.”

FiberLAN is the DZS passive optical LAN (POL) solution. An innovative extension of proven fiber broadband technology, it brings the bandwidth, reliability, security and cost benefits of passive optical network (PON) technology and fiber infrastructure to large LAN environments. By supporting converged data, voice and video services at gigabit levels over a single strand of fiber to the end user, DZS FiberLAN reduces the cost of cabling and electronics to a fraction of traditional copper infrastructure. Interoperable, plug-and-play DZS solutions also radically cut power and space demands while improving availability and manageability.

