DZS Collaborates with LG Uplus in O-RAN ALLIANCE Plugfest to Validate Multi-Vendor 5G Open Fronthaul Interoperability and Conformance

Successful interoperability demonstration of O-RAN network architecture at LG Uplus features advanced 5G solutions from DZS, Altiostar/Rakuten, Intel, NEC Corporation, and Keysight

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in broadband connectivity platforms and communications software solutions, today announced its participation in the third Global O-RAN ALLIANCE Plugfest, and the first to be conducted in South Korea, in partnership with 5G mobile network innovator LG Uplus at its 5G Innovation Lab in Seoul. This testing validated multi-vendor 5G interoperability and end-to-end alignment to O-RAN ALLIANCE specifications for open Radio Access Network (RAN) elements, including fronthaul, midhaul and backhaul interfaces between Radio Access Network equipment provided by DZS, Altiostar (a Rakuten Symphony company), NEC Corporation, Intel and Keysight Technologies.

“Having worked closely with LG Uplus for over 15 years to support its mobile transport infrastructure, DZS is proud to collaborate with LG Uplus in defining the future of 5G O-RAN architectures in South Korea and beyond,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO, DZS. “This highly successful Plugfest showcasing DZS open fronthaul and mobile transport solutions demonstrates how we, in combination with our industry partners, can enable a path forward for service providers seeking to modernize their networks with the flexibility and efficiencies of O-RAN architectures. After this successful Plugfest in Seoul, it is clear that O-RAN is not only a compelling solution for greenfield networks like Rakuten Mobile who have scaled this architecture already to millions of subscribers in Japan, but also relevant to established service providers like LG Uplus who have already pioneered national-scale 5G deployments to continue to enhance their networks and address new markets.”

Starting in Q3 2021, the third O-RAN ALLIANCE Global Plugfest was held in 7 venues across the world including 94 participating companies – demonstrating the commercial readiness of many O-RAN implementations. Vendor solutions in the LG Uplus multivendor interoperability test network included:

  • DZS C1216RO open fronthaul gateways featuring built-in GPS and network timing support, and the high performance xHaul enabled DZS M3500 Cell Site Router (CSR)

  • NEC 5G radio units (RUs)

  • Altiostar/Rakuten Symphony virtualized distributed unit (O-DU) and central unit (O-CU) software

  • Intel compute and network acceleration technology

  • Keysight Technologies test solutions, including a mix of real Test UE (NEMO PBM) devices and multi-UE emulators (UeSIM) as well as the CoreSIM Core emulator

“LG Uplus thanks DZS for its expertise and leadership in pulling together this highly successful O-RAN Plugfest validating the open fronthaul use case,” said Dr. Sangheon Lee, Head of the Advanced Network Technology Research Unit for LG Uplus. “O-RAN and virtualization is clearly the future for 5G. As we look to cost effectively deliver advanced and differentiated services in the world’s most evolved 5G market in Korea, LG Uplus would contribute to activate the O-RAN ecosystem by announcing its empirical results on behalf of the Korean telecommunication industry. LG Uplus will leverage learnings from this PoC and we are under planning of trials in 2022 focused on in-building O-RAN 5G deployments and other real-world use cases for this exciting technology.”

With a forward-looking business strategy centered on empowering service providers and network operators through open standards, software-driven systems and freedom of choice, DZS solutions are at the core of groundbreaking, wide-scale open ecosystems like Rakuten Mobile’s fully virtualized, cloud-native O-RAN 5G mobile network. DZS’ commitment to the O-RAN architectural model is but one example of how DZS is enabling service providers worldwide to enjoy the cost, manageability and service benefits of flexible, scalable and interoperable wireless and wireline broadband networks with no vendor lock-in.

To learn more, visit https://dzsi.com.

About DZS
DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader in broadband connectivity platforms and communications software solutions with more than 20 million products in service with customers and alliance partners spanning more than 100 countries.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the beliefs and assumptions of the Company’s management as of the date hereof. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risk factors contained in the Company’s SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including without limitation, the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. In addition, additional or unforeseen affects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. DZS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information see: www.DZSi.com.
DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dzs_innovation
DZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/DZSi/

About LG Uplus

LG Uplus leverages LG Group's networks and capabilities to provide life-changing services for your customers. LG Uplus demonstrated the world’s first 5G service in December 2018 and launched the world’s first commercial 5G service in April 2019.

For further information see: http://www.uplus.co.kr

Press Inquiries:
McKenzie Hurst, Thatcher+Co.
Mobile: +1 408.888.6787
Email: mhurst@thatcherandco.com


