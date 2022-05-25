DZConneX Recognized as a Major Contender in 2022 Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Recruitment Process Outsourcing

DZConneX

PHILADELPHIA, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZConneX, the leading international total talent solution and outsourcing company and part of Day & Zimmermann, has earned a top spot as a “Major Contender” on the 2022 Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO).

As part of its assessment, Everest Group noted DZConneX’s experience of serving clients across diverse industries and strong pedigree in white-collar hiring, with a focus on engineering and IT roles. Everest Group also noted DZConneX’s strong focus on the North American market, while continuing to grow its candidate sourcing in the UK.

“Across the world, more and more companies are turning to RPO providers to help them improve their access to top talent, while developing the overall quality of their workforce. DZConneX being named a Major Contender as part of this year’s PEAK Matrix assessment exemplifies our ongoing commitment to provide staffing services and comprehensive workforce solutions,” said Emmett McGrath, President of Yoh. “As service providers saw a sharp jump in demand for RPO during the Great Resignation, our teams and our technology continues to exceed clients' evolving needs.”

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix is among the most trusted evaluators of service provider capabilities in the staffing industry. The PEAK Matrix measures the ability to deliver services successfully through the dimensions of vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint. To arrive at its 2022 results, Everest Group evaluated 37 of the most established RPO service providers across the globe.

“DZConneX implemented a single platform that unifies all talent acquisition workflows for recruiters, suppliers, candidates, and clients. It’s clear that, because of DZConneX’s level of service and technology offerings, clients are finding that the company can more easily evolve with their business needs,” said Achint Arora, Vice President, Everest Group. “DZConneX’s recognition as a ‘Major Contender’ in 2022 is a testament of its longstanding position in the talent economy as a renowned provider of more than simply talent acquisition and recruitment.”

DZConneX is a recognized leader in providing the right talent acquisition structure, analysis, delivery, and management to organizations across the country. DZConneX RPO programs are designed to help clients evolve their recruiting strategies as their business needs evolve, from enterprise RPO programs, project recruiting, point of service talent acquisition to on-demand recruiting, white label programs, consulting, and more.

Click here to read Everest Group's full report, “Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 – Global and EMEA”

ABOUT DZConneX

DZConneX (DZX) delivers clients across industries a uniquely configured Total Talent Solution that combines world-class total talent, teams and workforce management technology to solve today’s most complex staffing challenges. This holistic, highly tailored approach covers all talent needs and optimizes a company’s workforce through expert consulting services, direct sourcing, managed services provider and recruitment process outsourcing. In addition, DZConneX provides a state-of-the-art integration platform called Total Talent ConneX, which brings a company’s Vendor Management System (VMS), Applicant Tracking System (ATS), Human Capital Management (HCM) system and more into a single customizable and adaptable solution. For more information, visit www.DZConneX.com.

