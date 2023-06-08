Dystopic skies persist

Thursday will be another day of strange skies and poor air quality for millions of Americans as a smoky blanket caused by Canadian wildfires continues to blow across the U.S. Also in the news: 2024 presidential candidate Mike Pence followed Donald Trump at a CNN Town Hall last night and the Nuggets made history in the NBA Finals Game.

How long will the poor air quality last?

The smoky blanket billowing across the U.S. and Canada from wildfires in Quebec and Nova Scotia should persist into Thursday and possibly the weekend, officials and experts say.

That means at least one more day of dystopian orange skies that have already derailed air travel, cancelled major sports events and threatened public health.

The cause: On Tuesday, 238 out-of-control wildfires across Canada helped blanket multiple Canadian provinces, much of the Great Lakes region and parts of the northeastern U.S. A northerly flow of air funneled the smoke south into the U.S. from Canada.

Officials have listed air as "unhealthy" in areas up and down the East Coast and in parts of the Midwest, including New York, Ohio, Michigan, Vermont, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, and advised residents to cut down time spent outdoors.

The smoky air will work its way west Thursday and Friday, with the worst of the effects arriving in cities such as Buffalo, Pittsburgh, and Detroit today.

Smoky haze from wildfires in Canada blankets a neighborhood on June 7, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Ukraine dam collapse leaves thousands without drinking water

Ukrainian authorities are rushing supplies of drinking water to areas affected by flooding from a collapsed dam in southern Ukraine. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the multitude of threats presented by the massive dam breach in a Russian-controlled area of Kherson province are impacting more than 80 settlements. They include not just a lack of drinking water and power outages but dislodged mines, infectious bacteria and chemicals in the floodwaters, he added. While the cause of the dam's collapse remains unclear, some researchers theorized that the Russians have more to gain from the flooding despite damage to their own defensive positions. Read more

View of the town of Oleshky after the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam and the widespread flooding along villages and towns downstream from the dam.

More news to know now

Mike Pence goes after Donald Trump in CNN Iowa town hall

Mike Pence capped his first day as a 2024 presidential candidate by again going straight at the biggest issue of the Republican race: Donald Trump, the man who made him vice president. Echoing comments he made throughout his opening day, Pence used a CNN town hall in Iowa to hit Trump over federal spending and entitlement reform, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and, most especially, Trump's actions prior to the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021. Pence, who is in single digits in most polls, also made clear that Trump's legacy will be a big part of his longshot presidential campaign. Read more

Does Mike Pence support a federal ban on gender-affirming care for kids? "You bet," he says.

Republican presidential candidate former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a campaign event, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) ORG XMIT: IACN133

Here's what the Supreme Court's new disclosures reveal

A new round of financial disclosure reports from the Supreme Court released Wednesday shows that three of the justices were flown to Italy for conferences, three earned outside income for teaching at law schools and one received a congratulatory bouquet of flowers from Oprah Winfrey worth more than $1,000. This year the annual disclosures will be subjected to added scrutiny given a series of recent ethics scandals unfolding on the nation's highest court, most notably involving Justice Clarence Thomas. Read more

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray make history in Nuggets' Game 3 win

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray got back to their effective two-man game, and the Denver Nuggets' re-commitment to defense led to a 109-94 victory over the Miami Heat and a 2-1 series lead in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Jokic recorded the first 30-point, 20-rebound triple-double in Finals history, finishing with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, and Murray notched a triple-double by putting up 34 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. This is the first time in NBA history ― playoffs or regular season ― that teammates had 30-point triple-doubles. Read more

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after a 109-94 victory against the Miami Heat.

Photo of the day: Every 'era' of Taylor Swift's outfits at NYC museum

An exhibition in New York City is spotlighting Taylor Swift’s ever-changing style “eras” for devoted fans to witness up close. Music videos, award show and tour outfits worn by Swift throughout her career were unveiled last month by the Museum of Arts and Design (MAD). Read more

Costumes worn by singer Taylor Swift, part of the exhibition,"Taylor Swift: Storyteller," are displayed at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The exhibit runs through Sept. 4.

