You can get a Dyson vacuum at a serious discount for Prime Day 2021—shop top models now

There are plenty of retailers having sales on some of our favorite Dyson vacuums in honor of Prime Day 2021.

You're probably perusing the deals of Prime Day 2021 trying to find something to treat yourself. While "vacuum" may not be the first word you associate with "treat," is there really any greater joy than a clean home? And if there's one true titan of the vacuum world, it's Dyson—and right now the brand's site, along with the likes of QVC and Bed Bath & Beyond, are offering price cuts on the sleek dust busters.

Dyson built its reputation on the backs of its stylish and powerful floor cleaners, but it’s equally known for the premium prices those machines command. That makes the brand's current sale, which offers up to $100 in savings on select products, such a treat. Check out our picks below!

The best Dyson vacuums to shop for Prime Day 2021

We called the Dyson Ball Animal 2 "one of the best vacuums you can buy"—and right now, you can get it for $100 off.

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner and Tool Kit at Dyson for $349.99 (Save $100) : Dyson’s lightweight V8 Absolute (it’s only 5.6 pounds) earned top marks from us in the best lightweight vacuum department. It picked up 88% of the dirt in our tests, a number that far exceeded any of the other cordless models we tried—in fact, it was better than many corded varieties, too! It also delivered the highest amount of suction for the least amount of weight: We deemed it the “only cordless vacuum we think can truly replace a corded model for most household cleaning.” It comes with three heads, a docking station, a dusting brush, a combination tool, a crevice tool and mini motorized tool. Normally $449.99, this model is now $349.99 and comes with a free tool kit (worth $75) that that includes a dirt brush for coarse carpets, door mats and high-traffic areas, a 24-inch extension hose and a tool bag to store it all in. You'll also get free shipping through Saturday, July 3 .



Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Vacuum Cleaner at Dyson for $499.99 (Save $100) : When we tested this machine, it seriously impressed. Not only was it the highest-rated bagless vacuum of any of the upright machines, it had the most powerful suction of any we’ve reviewed, removing 76.3% of the testing dirt on a single pass on carpet—most upright machines average closer to 33%. Normally, this package, which includes eight attachment tools (think nozzles for cleaning stairs and mattresses, brushes and a tool bag to store them), sells for $599.99, but you can currently save $100 on it at Dyson. You also get an additional free tool attachment kit with your choice of either a dusting kit with an articulating hard-floor tool, a swiveling and soft dusting brush, or a hard floor cleaning kit with the same articulating hard floor tool, swiveling brush head and an ultra-low profile head for cleaning under sofas and beds. While we noted that this 17.6-pound machine with washable filter is hard to maneuver under furniture and the bottom-heavy, back handle-less design makes it unwieldy to carry up stairs, our tester still declared, “This is the best upright vacuum that Dyson makes.”



Dyson V11 Torque Drive Complete Cordfree Vacuum at QVC for $599.98 (Save $100) : Looking for a "no-compromise" cordless stick vacuum? Say hello to the V11 Torque Drive. As the best cordless vacuum around, it has a powerful, self-adjusting suction and great battery life, which you can monitor, down to the second, on the machine's LCD screen. It can convert to a handheld model and comes with nine tool attachments, picked up 95% of the dirt during testing. Because the suction automatically adjusts to the surface its cleaning, it ensures you won't waste battery or damage your floors. As our tester put it, the V11 Torque "vacuums circles around the competition." Lucky for you, it's also $100 off its normal $699.98 list price at QVC, where you can snag it for $599.98.



Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Vacuum at Bed Bath & Beyond for $699.99 (Save $100): An upgraded version of the V11 Torque Drive, the V11 Outsize keeps all the features we loved from the original—namely, the LCD screen and self-adjusting suction—and super-charges them with a larger brush head, a greater-capacity dust bin and a removable battery. The extra battery gives the V11 Outsize twice as much runtime as its sister model, but the larger dust bin and brush head make this model harder to maneuver in our testing. That being said, power users facing bigger jobs might find that the increased cleaning path and extra-long runtime make this just the vacuum they're looking for. It's the priciest of the picks here at $699.99, but still $100 off the $800 price tag you'd typically see.

