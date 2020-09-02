Last day to save: Dyson vacuums and air purifiers are massively on sale—starting at just $150

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Getting sick and tired of breaking your back with an old vacuum that leaves dirt and debris behind? Zulily is having a mega sale on Dyson vacs—the clean machine that never loses suction. Suffice to say, this sale sucks in the best possible way.

More than a dozen refurbished Dyson vacuums, from compact uprights to cordless stick vacs, are discounted to prices as low as $150 today over at Zulily. Prices have been slashed on Dyson humidifiers and air purifiers, too. It’s the perfect opportunity to set yourself up for cleaning success before stay-inside weather takes full effect.

Here are a few of our favorite products from the big Dyson sale today. Hurry up and save, because customers are cleaning out inventory faster than you can say ‘winter is coming.’

This lightweight tool can clean any type of flooring for 20 minutes on a single charge. It uses what’s called 2 Tier Radical Cyclones, a Dyson super-feature that means grime stands no chance. Fifteen cyclones in total come together to increase airflow, so this vacuum can eradicate even the finest dust.

Convert it to a handheld vac to get into those hard-to-reach spots, then simply push a button to release the dirt from the built-in canister without making a mess.

One of the brand’s most popular models, this canister vacuum is a beast when it comes to ingrained dirt. One button lets you adjust the suction from ‘high pick-up’ for carpeting to ‘delicate’ for hardwood flooring. Got a bad back? This is the vacuum for you, as it requires no bending.

Whole-machine filtration makes it a great choice for asthma and allergy sufferers, too.

