Last day to save: Dyson vacuums and air purifiers are massively on sale—starting at just $150

Getting sick and tired of breaking your back with an old vacuum that leaves dirt and debris behind? Zulily is having a mega sale on Dyson vacs—the clean machine that never loses suction. Suffice to say, this sale sucks in the best possible way.
More than a dozen refurbished Dyson vacuums, from compact uprights to cordless stick vacs, are discounted to prices as low as $150 today over at Zulily. Prices have been slashed on Dyson humidifiers and air purifiers, too. It’s the perfect opportunity to set yourself up for cleaning success before stay-inside weather takes full effect.
Here are a few of our favorite products from the big Dyson sale today. Hurry up and save, because customers are cleaning out inventory faster than you can say ‘winter is coming.’
Dyson Refurbished V6 Cordless Vacuum
This lightweight tool can clean any type of flooring for 20 minutes on a single charge. It uses what’s called 2 Tier Radical Cyclones, a Dyson super-feature that means grime stands no chance. Fifteen cyclones in total come together to increase airflow, so this vacuum can eradicate even the finest dust.
Convert it to a handheld vac to get into those hard-to-reach spots, then simply push a button to release the dirt from the built-in canister without making a mess.
Shop it: Dyson Refurbished V6 Cordless Vacuum, $150, zulily.com
Dyson Refurbished Ball Animal Canister Vacuum
One of the brand’s most popular models, this canister vacuum is a beast when it comes to ingrained dirt. One button lets you adjust the suction from ‘high pick-up’ for carpeting to ‘delicate’ for hardwood flooring. Got a bad back? This is the vacuum for you, as it requires no bending.
Whole-machine filtration makes it a great choice for asthma and allergy sufferers, too.
Shop it: Dyson Refurbished Ball Animal Canister Vacuum, $220, zulily.com
Dyson Refurbished Pure Cool Desk Purifier
Dyson’s beloved air purifier uses smart technology and a fully sealed filtration system with activated carbon to remove 99.97 percent of allergens—some as small as 0.3 microns (that’s tiny!). It’s intelligent enough to monitor your space and sense what needs to be filtered in real time. In other words, if cigarette smoke makes its way into your home, this gadget will make short work of it.
You can even control the machine remotely using the Dyson Link app.
Shop it: Dyson Refurbished Pure Cool Desk Purifier, $230, zulily.com
Dyson Refurbished Ball Multi-Floor 2 Vacuum
Despite having the power to deep-clean dirt and debris from carpets, wood floors, vinyl and tile, this vacuum is surprisingly lightweight and easy to maneuver—a great choice if you have a big house but sore joints. It even has an extra-long hose for reaching up high without straining.
Its self-adjusting cleaner head automatically accommodates all kinds of floors, and its hygienic bins snap open and empty easily without releasing toxins back into the air.
Shop it: Dyson Refurbished Ball Multi-Floor 2 Vacuum, $180, zulily.com
