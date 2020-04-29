The New Dyson V11 Outsize Is the Best Stick Vacuum Money Can Buy

Photo credit: Dyson

On Trial: Dyson V11 Outsize Stick Vacuum

Tester: Brandon Carte, owner of two large pups who shed mercilessly

The Brief: The Dyson V11 Outsize is without an ounce of doubt, the best stick vacuum money can buy.

As a person who cohabits with two large dogs who shed a lot, I can tell you that a stick vacuum is an absolute must-have tool.

Before I owned a Dyson stick vacuum, I justified my husky’s endless shedding because he is so dang cute. “It’s OK, I’ll just vacuum more,” I would lie to myself. Lugging a heavy upright vacuum around, unplugging and plugging it in room to room is exhausting, especially if you’re using it multiple times each day.

After trying a weird pet-hair squeegee as a last-ditch effort and stockpiling lint rollers, I finally accepted the fact that my life was overruled by hair — so much so that I even got rid of my black clothes, which showed his long white fur.



That was until I finally bought my first Dyson stick vacuum 4 years ago. I’ve tested several vacuums, both from Dyson and other brands since then, and I still believe that Dyson makes the best stick vacuums. They are a joy to use, and because they are cordless, maneuverable, and easy to operate, I found myself electing to vacuum much more frequently.

I’ve been testing the company’s latest model, the Dyson V11 Outsize, for the last month and am blown away at how well it performs. It’s more powerful than any battery-powered vacuum cleaner that I’ve ever used. In fact, it offers 85% more suction power than the Dyson V7 cordless, our current best overall pick, in our guide to stick vacuums.

Bigger and Better in Every Way

What makes the V11 Outsize stand out from other stick vacuums I’ve used are its oversized debris bin and cleaner head. The half-gallon bin is 150% larger than its predecessor, which means I don't have to empty it as frequently. Not only that, the vacuum has a much wider cleaner head (the same 12.5-inch size that the upright corded Dyson models have) which saves me time since I can cover more ground.

As you’d expect, the bigger cleaning head makes it a little harder to get into those small nooks and crannies where dust bunnies and hair can occasionally settle. The vacuum is a tad heavy, too, weighing in at around 6 pounds. Despite this, I still prefer the larger cleaning head to the smaller approximately 9-inch-sized one found on the majority of stick vacuums.

Outstanding Performance and Battery Life

With the V11 Outsize, I was able to vacuum my entire 900-square-foot apartment in just 9 minutes. I’ll spare you from the gross photo of the 1.5-ounce pile of pet hair, dust, and dirt it sucked up. Just know that there was enough pet hair to make a full stick of husky hair “cotton candy.”



I love how effortlessly the vacuum switches from hard floors to carpet. When it senses it’s on a rug, it’ll increase the suction, and when you glide back over to tile or wood floors, it lessens the suction intensity. This helps stretch battery life further without requiring any manual adjustment of the settings on your part.

Another unique feature of the V11 Outsize is its round LCD screen on the back of the vacuum. It alerted me when the airway was blocked by a dryer sheet I accidentally sucked up, and it has a countdown timer that showed me how much battery life was left, down to the last second. It’ll also remind you when it’s time to clean the filter.

The vacuum has a single button below the screen which you can toggle to switch between power settings. There are three: Eco (low), Auto (medium), and Boost (high). I mainly used the Auto-mode, and with this setting enabled, I achieved 40 minutes of runtime on a full charge. The Eco mode stretches battery life to about an hour, while the Boost mode only allows for 8 minutes of cleaning.

As for noise, the vacuum has a high-pitched whirring sound that clocks in at about 75 decibels. For context, a lawnmower is about 90 decibels. The V11 Outsize didn’t roar like my old upright vacuum did, and I don’t think it’s too loud.

Emptying the Dyson couldn’t be easier. You just press a lever to slide the bin out like a trombone, dump out the debris, and then you can clip the vacuum to a wall mount where it'll charge and await your next mess.

Plenty of Useful Attachments and Accessories

Since the V11 Outsize’s battery can be removed and swapped with just a click of a button, Dyson includes two chargers and two batteries in the box. This essentially doubles its runtime, making it a phenomenal vacuum for cleaning multi-story homes or larger floor plans.

The main roller brush resists tangles from hair, and I had no issues sucking up small debris like coffee grounds that got stuck in between the grout, stray dog kibble in my utility room, and cereal in the kitchen. The only trouble I had was vacuuming my thick bathroom mats. The suction was a bit too intense for my high pile mats, which made the vacuum difficult to push.

Stubborn pet hair didn’t stand a chance against the vacuum’s included mini-motorized tool. I used this attachment most, especially for cleaning my furniture and my car’s floor mats. The tool also comes in handy for vacuuming stairs. It’s nice to have a vacuum that can clean the floors and double as a handheld vacuum.

Dyson also includes a dirt brush, dusting brush, a combination tool for cleaning surfaces, and a crevice tool for hard-to-reach places or baseboards. There’s even a nifty clip you can affix to the vacuum to stow two attachments.

Closing Argument

The Dyson V11 Outsize offers everything you would want in a cordless stick vacuum. It’s extremely powerful, it delivers a long runtime, and it includes plenty of useful attachments. The vacuum’s oversized dustbin, its big cleaning head, and swappable batteries make it possible to clean large homes and expansive floor plans without needing to pause to empty the bin or recharge the battery.

Despite the vacuum’s bigger size, it’s still comfortable to hold without fatigue, except for maybe getting a tired finger from holding its trigger down to keep it on. Sore fingers aside, the vacuum is an absolute champ at sucking up anything that gets in its path, from crumbs, dust bunnies, and hair to fine salt particles.

If you can overcome its expensive price, I think given its extensive feature set, its included attachments, its dual batteries, its impeccable performance, and its versatility, the Dyson V11 Outsize is worthy of your hard-earned dollars.

