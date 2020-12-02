Is the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer worth the £300 price tag? Thousands of women certainly think so

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When Dyson entered the beauty game back in April 2016 with a new, innovative Supersonic hair dryer it’s fair to say we were all a little skeptical.

After all, it’s a hair dryer, how revolutionary could it be?

Fast forward four years and the hair dryer has become the most talked about and coveted hair tool since the arrival of GHD hair straighteners. Not to mention, it has won numerous awards.

The only issue? It comes with a £299 price tag. And before you ask, it only very rarely goes on sale, so no you won’t find it half the price on Boxing Day.

However, text anyone who has bitten the bullet and invested in the dryer and you will be bombarded with messages such as “OMG it’s amazing”, “best thing I’ve ever purchased” and a whole ton of love heart emojis.

We’ve done a little research and discovered that the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer has also received over 4,000 reviews on the John Lewis website, so we’ve done a deep dive into why customers love it:

How it works:

Enlisting the help of some of the world's top hair stylists and engineers, Dyson has created a product that is light-weight, efficient and easy to use, yet still delivers powerful drying and styling results every day.

The motor is now in the handle and this change has rebalanced the dryer's weight and shape, allowing you to dry your hair for longer without getting that pesky arm ache.

The V9 motor also spins up to 110,000 times per minute at one inaudible frequency, making it faster, lighter and quieter than other motors.

Plus, a nifty microprocessor measures and regulates air temperature 20 times every second, keeping the temperature under control, which helps prevent extreme heat damage to protect natural shine and not dry out your hair.

What the reviews say:

With over 4,000 reviews, it’s clear that past shoppers can’t get enough of this luxury hair dryer.

“The best hairdryer, full stop. Very pricy I know, but it will hopefully last a lifetime.”

“I almost didn't want to believe the hype from this; it is, after all, ridiculously expensive. But I was feeling like I wanted to treat myself (haven't had a holiday etc. etc.) and thought I'd try it - oh my - I love the way it feels so solid and well made, it's quiet, my hair has never looked so shiny - even my husband noticed! Unprompted!

“Is it worth the money? To me - yes. Also I enjoy drying my hair now whereas before it's always been a bit of a chore. It makes me feel happy.”

“My wife has really thick hair and gets through hair dryers like anything. But this is fantastic it drys her hair really quickly. It was well worth the money.”

“Bought this as a retirement gift to myself, been wanting one for ages. So far so good. Easy to use, love the magnetic attachments which are easy to change.”

