Dyson sparks Mariners to a 7-5 comeback win over Tigers

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera, left, playfully touches the beard of a Seattle Mariners' fan with his glove after Cabrera followed a foul ball that went into the stands in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Seattle. The Mariners won 7-5. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) -- Jarrod Dyson's bunt single broke up Justin Verlander's bid for a perfect game in the sixth inning Wednesday night and sparked the Seattle Mariners to a 7-5 comeback win over the Detroit Tigers.

Nelson Cruz had three RBIs and Mitch Haniger homered as Seattle overcame a 4-0 deficit with three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh.

Verlander retired his first 16 batters but didn't make it through the sixth. With one out, the speedy Dyson gave the Mariners their first baserunner, beating out a drag bunt between the mound and first that Verlander was unable to reach. The 2011 AL MVP and Cy Young Award winner appeared to keep his eyes on Dyson as he streaked past first base.

The play was likely to raise questions about the ''unwritten rules'' of baseball - as in, is it acceptable to break up a no-hitter with a bunt?

Mike Zunino walked and Jean Segura, just activated from the disabled list, followed with a broken-bat single to load the bases.

Ben Gamel lined a single to make it 4-1. Robinson Cano struck out looking, but Cruz followed with a two-run double to left field, chasing Verlander after 110 pitches. He struck out 11 and walked one.

Haniger tied it with his sixth homer, driving an 0-1 pitch from Shane Greene (1-1) over the wall in left to open the seventh. Segura and Gamel reached on consecutive two-out singles and Cano followed with a two-run double to right-center to give the Mariners a 6-4 lead. Cruz's single to center scored Cano.

Tony Zych (3-2) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win. Nick Vincent worked the eighth and Edwin Diaz finished for his 12th save, despite allowing a two-out homer to Ian Kinsler, his seventh.

Verlander, who has pitched two no-hitters, was charged with three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Detroit scored twice in the sixth to open a 4-0 lead against starter James Paxton. Miguel Cabrera and J.D. Martinez opened with consecutive singles and both runners advanced on a throwing error by Dyson in center. Justin Upton followed with a two-run single.

James McCann led off the third with his eighth home run to put the Tigers in front. They made it 2-0 in the fourth when Martinez doubled and Upton followed with an RBI single.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (right shoulder inflammation), who allowed four runs in two innings Monday in his second rehab start at Triple-A Tacoma, is expected to throw a bullpen before making another rehab start. ''I don't expect to take a normal turn, which probably would have been Saturday,'' manager Scott Servais said. ''He'll probably take a day or two extra before he goes back out.''

MARINERS MOVES

Segura (high right ankle sprain) was activated from the DL and batted leadoff. INF Tyler Smith was optioned to Triple-A. . RHP Andrew Moore was called up from Tacoma. RHP Christian Bergman was optioned to Triple-A, and RHP Tyler Cloyd was designated for assignment. . Seattle signed RHP Sam Carlson, its second-round draft pick and the 55th overall selection, out of Burnsville High School in Minnesota.

UP NEXT

Tigers: LHP Daniel Norris (4-4, 4.42 ERA) has won his last two starts, allowing five runs over 11 innings. He is 0-1 with a 5.19 ERA in four career appearances against the Mariners.

Mariners: Moore makes his major league debut Thursday against Detroit. One of the team's top pitching prospects, Moore began the season at Double-A Arkansas. He quickly earned a promotion to Triple-A, and was 3-1 with a 3.19 ERA and 44 strikeouts in eight starts at Tacoma.

