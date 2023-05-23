Dyson’s robot vacuum cleaner is ‘six times more powerful’ than the competition

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav uses a three-layer brush bar to help bring dirt to the surface (Dyson)

Dyson has announced a stack of impressive home-cleaning technology, headed up by the Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum.

In a reassuring return to the norm following Dyson’s unconventional Zone headset, the company has also outlined its Dyson V15 Detect Submarine with vacuuming and floor-mopping skills. It also has the powerful Dyson Big+Quiet air purifier.

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vac is the most interesting of the lot, though, partly thanks to its claim of being up to six times more powerful than other robot vacuums. This is due to the motor speed having increased from 78,000 RPM on the last model to 110,000.

Dyson says it provides 65 airwatts of suction power, far higher than the 20 airwatts of its original Dyson 360 Eye robovac from 2014.

While this figure is significantly lower than the peak power modes of most cordless Dyson vacuums, it does at least beat the 50-airwatt Omni-Glide.

To supplement the suction, the Dyson 360 Vis Nav uses a three-layer brush bar to help bring dirt to the surface. And it can redirect its suction to the sides of the housing when running along the perimeter of rooms using a “side actuator”, to more effectively clean around your skirting boards.

Its internal battery has standard runtime of 50 minutes, after which the Dyson 360 Vis Nav will return to its charging station — which is no big deal thanks to Dyson’s SLAM system.

SLAM stands for simultaneous location and mapping, and uses 26 sensors to map out your home and detect dust. One of these is the 360-degree fisheye camera that sits on the top of the unit and gives this robo-vac its name.

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav design is distinctly Dyson, but it’s also a clear departure from the last model, the Dyson 360 Heurist. It’s much smaller, allowing it to clean under furniture that offers 99 millimetres or more clearance. The Heurist itself was 120mm tall.

Dyson is yet to announce UK pricing for the 360 Vis Nav, but we do know it will cost $2,399 in Australia, which works out at around £1,282 in a direct currency conversion.

Dyson’s vacuum cleaner mop

Too much? The Dyson V15 Detect Submarine is likely to be significantly more affordable.

It’s a new version of the classic V15 Detect with an additional mopping head, the Dyson Submarine. This thing is designed to avoid over-wetting your surfaces, putting 18 millilitres of water into the microfibre rollers each minute.

The Dyson V15 Detect Submarine will be available later this year (Dyson)

Dyson says the 300ml water tank can cover 110 square metres of flooring. The Dyson V15 Detect Submarine will be available later this year but, unfortunately for V15 Detect owners, the Submarine head will not be compatible with today’s models.

How to improve your home’s air quality

The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet is the third big release of this bunch, an air purifier. This fan does not have any heating or cooling elements, but moves a lot of air for a purifier — 87 litres per second — while generating just 56 decibels of noise.

It has an advanced H13-grade HEPA filter, which Dyson says removes up to 99.95 per cent of pollutants, while the Selective Catalytic Oxidation breaks down formaldehyde in the air.

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum, V15 Detect Submarine and Purifier Big+Quiet are due to go on sale later this year.