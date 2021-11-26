Dyson just put 2 of its best-selling cordless vacuums on sale for Black Friday — they're $50 off for a limited time only

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You know the Black Friday deals are heating up when Dyson joins the melee. The notoriously deal-averse brand just marked down not one but two of its best-selling vacuums for Black Friday. In case you couldn't tell, this is a really big deal. Get the scoop on the discounts and the vacuums below:

Dyson Vacuums On Sale

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum, $499.99 (Orig. $549.99)

Buy Now

If you're looking for the absolute top-of-the-line vacuum, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute is it. The lightweight, cordless design is easy to maneuver and works on both carpet and hard floors. What's more is that it can easily transform into a handheld vacuum to use in your car or to reach tight crevices in your couch. One of the coolest features? The point-and-shoot disposal allows you to "hygienically eject dust and debris in one action." This model has more than 850 reviews on the Dyson website and a 4.4 out of five-star rating. It's $50 off until Dec. 4.

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner, $399.99 (Orig. $449.99)

Buy Now

The other Dyson vacuum deal you shouldn't miss? The Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum cleaner is on sale for less than $400. Believe it or not, this model is actually more popular than the V10 shown above. It has more than 2,500 reviews and a 4.7 out of five-star rating. Some of this vacuum's highlights include five different brush head options, 40 minutes of run time, no-touch bin emptying and more. It's $50 off until Nov. 27.

