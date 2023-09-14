The Dyson Cordless Vacuum That ‘Sucks Up Everything in Its Path’ Is $100 Off at Amazon

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

With all of the different cleaning gadgets offered these days, it can be hard to decide on which one is best for you. Luckily, we’ve found one that’s versatile enough to clean your floors, walls, and other hard-to-reach surfaces. The best part? It’s $100 off, but only for a limited time.

The Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum that also doubles as a handheld vacuum is currently on sale at Amazon for $530. The popular vacuum can clean hard floors, carpets, and stairs by eliminating any dust, dirt, and debris with its powerful suction. Plus, it's the perfect cleaner for animal lovers thanks to its attachable detangling brush that removes pet hair and dander from furniture or dog beds.

Amazon

$630

$530

Buy on Amazon

Built with a lightweight and multifunctional design, the vacuum makes it easy to handle various tasks in every room. The Dyson effortlessly glides over floors, but it can also convert into a handheld vacuum for above-ground cleaning. The vacuum is also designed with a screen on the top to select the cleaning mode intensity, monitor the device’s battery, and get upkeep reminders.

The Dyson V11 cleaner is an upgrade from its predecessor, providing 60 percent more suction power with an even longer battery life (up to an hour), according to the brand. In addition to these upgrades, the V11 vacuum can trap up to 99.99 percent of particles, including dust, sand, and more. And with a one-hour runtime, you can quickly clean your whole home in one go. This model also comes with several attachments including its classic cleaning head, the pet hair tool, and a crevice attachment.

When you’re finished cleaning, remove the collected debris from its bin by just pressing the release button over a trash can. This feature prevents you from clogging up your vacuum or getting your hands dirty. After that, plug the vacuum in to charge and place it on the space-saving dock. By the way, its compact build is perfect to keep in your laundry room or closet.

The Dyson vacuum is a popular choice among many shoppers thanks to its sleek design and heavy-duty cleaning. One Amazon shopper who had it for five years before buying another wrote that it’s “extremely easy to use and empty.” And another person who loves the vacuum so much, they bought a second one wrote, “It’s very easy to change attachments.”

One final shopper says this “vacuum is a life saver” and confirms it is portable and easy to use. They even wrote that it “sucks up everything in its path” and is “perfect if you have pets!”

Ready to clean smarter, not harder with the Dyson V11 vacuum cleaner? Grab this pick while it’s on sale, or continue scrolling to see even more discounted vacuums at Amazon.

