Um, the Dyson Airwrap is on sale today! Swoop it up for 20% off while supplies last

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It's widely known that the Dyson Airwrap is the best way to get the bouncy blowout of your dreams. A fixture in every gift guide, TikTok feed, hair salon, etc., the popular hair styler is on everyone's Christmas list. The only thing is that it costs a pretty penny.

“Ugh, does the Dyson Airwrap ever go on sale?” you ask yourself for the zillionth time. Well, yes! It does!

Right now, the best Dyson Airwrap Cyber Monday sale comes straight from Dyson itself: Dyson is offering a Dyson Airwrap discount of 20% off the retail price (which is $600).

There is a small catch, though. The Dyson Airwrap discount is only available to previous Dyson customers. If you're already the owner of any registered Dyson product, you can find the Dyson discount code in your inbox. Apply that unique code at checkout, and voilà, there's your discounted Dyson Airwrap!

If you haven't already purchased a Dyson product, you can still purchase the Dyson Airwrap at the standard retail price before it sells out. You can also take advantage of so many other Dyson deals, including savings of up to $200 on select Dyson products like the Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long, $599.99 plus 20% off

$599.99 plus 20% off at Dyson

What’s Inside: Coanda smoothing dryer, 1.6-inch Airwrap long barrels, 1.2-inch Airwrap long barrels, firm smoothing brush, soft smoothing brush, round volumizing brush, rosé paddle brush, detangling comb, filter cleaning brush, rosé-edged travel pouch and storage case.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete, $599.99 plus 20% off

Credit: Dyson

$599.99 plus 20% off at Dyson

What’s Inside: Coanda smoothing dryer, 1.6-inch Airwrap barrel, 1.2-inch Airwrap barrel, firm smoothing brush, soft smoothing brush, round volumizing brush and leather storage case.

Credit: Dyson

$599.99 plus 20% off at Dyson

What’s Inside: Wide-tooth comb, Coanda smoothing dryer, 1.6-inch Airwrap barrel, 1.2-inch Airwrap barrel, firm smoothing brush, round volumizing brush and leather storage case.

If you liked this story, check out the best editor-approved Black Friday deals on our radar.

More from In The Know:

A rundown of every Le Creuset Cyber Monday deal happening today

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals are here: These are the 20 best buys

These $5 eyeshadow sticks I buy on Amazon are my makeup secret weapon — they make me look glam with minimal effort

Grab the popular oil that Amazon shoppers say 'grows hair' while it's on sale for less than $10 for Cyber Monday

The post Um, the Dyson Airwrap is on sale today! Swoop it up for 20% off while supplies last appeared first on In The Know.