Dyno Video Shows the New Civic Si Making More Power Than Honda Claims

Photo credit: Hondata

When the eleventh-generation Honda Civic Si made its debut back in October, fans were quick to express their gripes related to the engine's performance. Enthusiasts were upset that the new sporty sedan would arrive with five less horsepower than the outgoing Si, totaling just 200 hp overall, but a new video from the tuners at Hondata might quell those concerns. According to their dyno testing, this new Si actually has even more power than the last one.

The eleventh-generation Civic Si packs a familiar 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, though changes such as a twin-scroll turbocharger and VTEC adjustments have resulted in new output ratings of 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque. At least those are the figures that Honda claims. Hondata's dyno runs featured in the video clip below paint a different picture, one that is substantially more powerful. The team found the new Si was capable of producing peak ratings of over 222 hp and 233 lb-ft at the wheels. When compared with Hondata's baseline results for the outgoing model, these figures represent gains of 21 hp and 23 lb-ft, respectively.

Perhaps even more exciting than the figures themselves is the way power is now delivered. Peak torque now comes on 500 rpm sooner, while horsepower remains stronger above 4500 rpm than before. Combine the broader powerband with that slick-shifting six-speed manual gearbox, and the 2022 Civic Si should be even more of a sweetheart than its predecessor. That added performance does come at a slight increase in price, with the Si now carrying an MSRP of $25,930. That still makes the Honda a bargain in the performance car world. If you can get your hands on one, that is.

You Might Also Like