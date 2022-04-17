Dynamo and Timbers finish in 0-0 tie

HOUSTON (AP) — Steve Clark made three saves for the Houston Dynamo and Aljaz Ivacic had four saves for the Portland Timbers in a 0-0 tie Saturday.

The Dynamo (3-1-3) outshot the Timbers (2-2-4) 13-11, with four shots on goal to three for the Timbers.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Dynamo visit Dallas and the Timbers host Real Salt Lake.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

