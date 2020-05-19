Dynamo hospitalised for Crohn's disease following COVID-19 battle

Photo credit: Neil Mockford - Getty Images

From Digital Spy

Dynamo is facing more medical problems following his recent battle with COVID-19.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The magician went to hospital earlier this week for a recurrence of his Crohn's disease on the same day as he was supposed to be giving inspirational speeches to others with the inflammatory bowel disorder.

"Today is IBD (inflammatory bowel disease) awareness day. I was supposed to be doing some talks for it to let people know what its (sic) like and to help those suffering, but unfortunately I suffered a flare-up yesterday and will be unable to to fulfill my commitments today," he wrote on Instagram.

Dynamo – real name Stephen Frayne – also assured his social media followers that he is receiving proper care following his IBD flare-up.

Photo credit: Neil Mockford - Getty Images

Related: Dynamo exclusively reveals the craziest theories behind some of his magic tricks

"Heading to the hospital to get checked out, my team will keep you posted and I will be back before you know it," he wrote. "Stay strong out there everyone."

The 37-year-old Dynamo: Magician Impossible star had been on the road to recovery after testing positive for COVID-19 back in April.

"This illness can affect anyone, it doesn't discriminate and it can present itself in many different ways. We're all genuinely at risk," he wrote to his fans.

"Now, touch wood, my symptoms have been gradually decreasing day by day and I've been feeling better and better. Hopefully I'm through the worst of it, and I'm staying positive.

Photo credit: Getty Images

"But if you're watching this, please, please, please just stay at home. Keep away from others, protect yourselves, your loved ones, the NHS."

For more information and support on inflammatory bowel disease/Crohn's disease, please visit Crohn's & Colitis UK or the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation in the US.

The information in this story is accurate as of the publication date. While we are attempting to keep our content as up-to-date as possible, the situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to develop rapidly, so it's possible that some information and recommendations may have changed since publishing. For any concerns and latest advice, visit the World Health Organisation. If you're in the UK, the National Health Service can also provide useful information and support, while US users can contact the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Story continues

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.

You Might Also Like