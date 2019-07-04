Dynamo-FCC Preview

After breaking out for a much-needed victory this week, the Houston Dynamo hope that the momentum they've built from that win will help end their struggles on the road.

A visit to FC Cincinnati might also help the cause.

The Dynamo look to avoid a seventh straight road defeat Saturday night when they try to extend lowly Cincinnati's losing streak to seven games.

A loser of a season-high three in a row and mired in an 0-4-1 stretch, Houston (8-6-3) busted out with a 4-0 home victory over the Red Bulls on Wednesday night. Alberth Elis recorded a brace and posted an assist while Mauro Manotas and Tomas Martinez also scored for the Dynamo, who were outscored 10-2 over their previous five MLS contests.

It's also helped that Houston has some players back from injuries and international duty - like Elis (seven goals), who was away with Honduras at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

"Having a full-strength squad and options to choose from, it gives us a lot, especially considering how many games we've played in such a short time," keeper Joe Willis told the Dynamo's official website."

That depth could come in handy this weekend on the road, where Houston has been outscored 12-2 during a six-game losing streak that dates to a 4-1 win at Colorado on March 30. The Dynamo last dropped seven straight on the road during a single season in 2014.

Expansion Cincinnati (3-13-2), however, has won just once and managed four points over the last 14 MLS matches at any location. They've also had a week to regroup and move on from an embarrassing 7-1 loss at Minnesota United FC last Saturday.

Cincinnati was down 4-0 at the half and even after Emmanuel Ledesma scored on 56 minutes, was unable to further shut down Minnesota.

"It's difficult," interim coach Yoann Damet told Cincinnati's official website. "We have to look back and take responsibility for it. Staff, players ... and keep working and see what we can do."

Cincinnati has failed to score in its last two league home matches following a 2-1 win over Montreal on May 11 - also its most recent victory anywhere. Cincy should be benefited by the potential returns of midfielder Allan Cruz and defender Kendall Waston, who were both on international duty with Costa Rica.

"We are really happy to be back," Waston said. "We are looking forward for the next match at (home)."