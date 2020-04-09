Dynamo reveals TV comeback contains 'best reaction ever' to a trick: 'It's almost uncomfortable'

Dynamo: Beyond Belief sees the magician travel round the world to show off his new tricks. (Sky)

Dynamo is renowned for producing jaw-dropping and downright astounding magic tricks that leave his spectators and participants scratching their heads and wondering how on earth he managed to do it.

It’s something viewers haven’t seen in a while as he took time away from TV work but now he’s returned - and it was through this comeback that he managed to elicit one of his "best reactions ever".

Dynamo: Beyond Belief, set to air on Thursday evening, sees the magic man travel around the world to perform for members of the public. And one of them provided a response to a piece of magic that he definitely wasn't expecting.

In an interview with Yahoo UK, he shared the details of the moment that left the whole crew in stitches.

The magician gets some unforgettable reactions in his new TV show. (Sky)

He said: "At the beginning of the third episode, there's a piece of magic I do where I got the best reaction ever, but it wasn't like running away screaming action. It was an old Japanese man by like a proper, wise old guy. He just burst into giggle fit and he was giggling so much that literally, the whole crew was in hysterics.

"We couldn't stop laughing, a lot of us. We kept the whole giggling thing in there. It's almost like it goes on too long. It's almost uncomfortable. But it was such a poignant reaction. And the magic was only a small piece of magic just using a coin and some cups that are on the table.

"It's kind of like those moments that for me, they really excite me. You know, when I feel that, I think that people at home also feel it through the screen."

Dynamo went off around the world for Beyond Belief. (Sky)

Dynamo, real name Steven Frayne, took time away from the limelight as he grappled with health issues when he was hospitalised due to food poisoning and his Crohn's disease, which also caused him to develop arthritis.

The 37-year-old has also recently disclosed that he's tested positive for the coronavirus but in recent days has informed fans he's feeling in better health.

Prior to his diagnosis, Dynamo told Yahoo UK how he considered himself the "perfect person" for living in isolation due to his health struggles.

Dynamo is back on the box with tricks he thought of while hospitalised. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

It was during the time spent alone that he began to think up that new magic that's included in his TV return, and he's encouraged others to get creative as the UK remains under lockdown.

“I think it's easy to obviously look all the negatives and see a lot of people moaning, that they can't go out and live their normal lives," he shared.

"If you put the perspective on it, there's many great opportunities for actually taking this time and using it wisely and being able to use this time to learn new things."

Dynamo: Beyond Belief airs all episodes 9th April on Sky One and NOW TV.