Tornado watches issued in Quebec as severe weather threat raised

Widespread thunderstorm tornado watches have been issued in eastern Quebec as conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes Saturday afternoon. Strong winds, large hail and heavy rainfall are also possible. More on where the tornado watches are and the severe weather threat Saturday, below.

CURRENT TORNADO WATCHES

A tornado watch does not mean a tornado has been spotted, however, it is issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.

Lac-Etchemin

Saint-Georges-de-Beauce

Sainte-Marie-de-Beauce

Bécancour

Villeroy

Drummondville

Nicolet

Victoriaville

Brome-Missisquoi

Coaticook

Cookshire

Granby-Waterloo

Lac-Mégantic

Mont-Orford-Lake Memphrémagog

Richmond

Sherbrook

Thetford Mines

Weedon

Lac-aux-Sables

Louiseville

Matawin - Mauricie National Park

Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade

Shawinigan

Trois-Rivières

Montmagny-Saint-Jean-Port-Joli

Saint-Fabien-aint-Pamphile

Bellechasse area

Côte-de-Beaupré-L'Île d'Orléans

Lévis

Lotbinière

Portneuf

Québec City

Saint-Lambert

Valcartier-Stoneham

11:09 a.m. (EDT) Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes this afternoon. Strong winds, large hail and heavy rainfall are also possible.

This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.

Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.

SATURDAY:

An approaching cold front will bring a widespread storm threat to much of southern Quebec, along the St. Lawrence and into the Eastern Townships Saturday afternoon. The greater dynamics for severe storms are forecast across the Eastern Townships where the potential is there for supercells.

"Clusters of thunderstorms are forecast with even the potential for some isolated supercell development with favourable wind shear present," Sonnenburg warns. "We will need to keep an eye on rotation if stronger supercells do develop."

Other hazards with any severe storms include large hail, strong winds and heavy to torrential rain. This is all thanks to a considerable amount of moisture available in the atmosphere, also contributing to the high feels-like values.

Temperatures will be quite toasty, with summer-like warmth hanging on for one more day. Daytime highs will reach the high 20s for most, with a few locales hitting the 30-degree mark.

Humidex values in the mid-to-upper 30s are forecast for Saturday.

SUNDAY:

Another system will track into Quebec Sunday, fuelling the thunderstorm risk for a third and final day before the heat and instability are removed.

The severe chance has diminished, but because atmospheric moisture will be high, torrential rain at times will be likely. There will also be the chance of strong wind gusts and small hail.

Temperatures will cool somewhat, but the humidity will linger for southern areas before it disappears Monday with another drop in daytime highs.

MONDAY AND BEYOND:

As the thunderstorm risk finally eases, the heat and humidity will also be wiped clean, with dry and seasonably cool conditions left in the wake of the multi-day thunderstorm threat.

Cooler than seasonal temperatures will dominate most of next week. Two low-pressure systems are expected to track into the region from the southern U.S. during the second half, bringing widespread periods of rain late Wednesday through Friday.

Warmer weather is expected for the weekend. A warmer but changeable pattern, and unsettled at times, is expected for the final few days of May and into early June.

Be sure to check back as we continue to fine tune the long weekend storm risks across southern Quebec.