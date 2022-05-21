Tornado watches issued in Quebec as severe weather threat raised

Digital Writers
·3 min read
Tornado watches issued in Quebec as severe weather threat raised

Widespread thunderstorm tornado watches have been issued in eastern Quebec as conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes Saturday afternoon. Strong winds, large hail and heavy rainfall are also possible. More on where the tornado watches are and the severe weather threat Saturday, below.

CURRENT TORNADO WATCHES

A tornado watch does not mean a tornado has been spotted, however, it is issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.

  • Lac-Etchemin

  • Saint-Georges-de-Beauce

  • Sainte-Marie-de-Beauce

  • Bécancour

  • Villeroy

  • Drummondville

  • Nicolet

  • Victoriaville

  • Brome-Missisquoi

  • Coaticook

  • Cookshire

  • Granby-Waterloo

  • Lac-Mégantic

  • Mont-Orford-Lake Memphrémagog

  • Richmond

  • Sherbrook

  • Thetford Mines

  • Weedon

  • Lac-aux-Sables

  • Louiseville

  • Matawin - Mauricie National Park

  • Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade

  • Shawinigan

  • Trois-Rivières

  • Montmagny-Saint-Jean-Port-Joli

  • Saint-Fabien-aint-Pamphile

  • Bellechasse area

  • Côte-de-Beaupré-L'Île d'Orléans

  • Lévis

  • Lotbinière

  • Portneuf

  • Québec City

  • Saint-Lambert

  • Valcartier-Stoneham

11:09 a.m. (EDT) Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes this afternoon. Strong winds, large hail and heavy rainfall are also possible.

This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.

Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.

watch
watch

SATURDAY:

An approaching cold front will bring a widespread storm threat to much of southern Quebec, along the St. Lawrence and into the Eastern Townships Saturday afternoon. The greater dynamics for severe storms are forecast across the Eastern Townships where the potential is there for supercells.

ONQCRISK
ONQCRISK

"Clusters of thunderstorms are forecast with even the potential for some isolated supercell development with favourable wind shear present," Sonnenburg warns. "We will need to keep an eye on rotation if stronger supercells do develop."

Other hazards with any severe storms include large hail, strong winds and heavy to torrential rain. This is all thanks to a considerable amount of moisture available in the atmosphere, also contributing to the high feels-like values.

Temperatures will be quite toasty, with summer-like warmth hanging on for one more day. Daytime highs will reach the high 20s for most, with a few locales hitting the 30-degree mark.

QCTEMPSAT
QCTEMPSAT

Humidex values in the mid-to-upper 30s are forecast for Saturday.

SUNDAY:

Another system will track into Quebec Sunday, fuelling the thunderstorm risk for a third and final day before the heat and instability are removed.

QCRISKSUN
QCRISKSUN

The severe chance has diminished, but because atmospheric moisture will be high, torrential rain at times will be likely. There will also be the chance of strong wind gusts and small hail.

Temperatures will cool somewhat, but the humidity will linger for southern areas before it disappears Monday with another drop in daytime highs.

MONDAY AND BEYOND:

As the thunderstorm risk finally eases, the heat and humidity will also be wiped clean, with dry and seasonably cool conditions left in the wake of the multi-day thunderstorm threat.

Cooler than seasonal temperatures will dominate most of next week. Two low-pressure systems are expected to track into the region from the southern U.S. during the second half, bringing widespread periods of rain late Wednesday through Friday.

CANDAEASTTEMP
CANDAEASTTEMP

Warmer weather is expected for the weekend. A warmer but changeable pattern, and unsettled at times, is expected for the final few days of May and into early June.

Be sure to check back as we continue to fine tune the long weekend storm risks across southern Quebec.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tricky, tumultuous weather will trouble Ontario this long weekend

    Your weather icons show clouds and thunderstorms for the long weekend across southern Ontario, but will it be a washout?

  • May long weekend sees a roller-coaster of weather across Canada

    The unofficial kickoff to summer will be a cool yet dry one for much of Western Canada this weekend, while the heat will spend the weekend shifting from the Great Lakes to Atlantic Canada, bringing showers and storms in its wake.

  • Storm chasers captured the harrowing scenes of the 2013 Moore, Oklahoma tornado

    On this day in weather history, an EF5 tornado hit Moore, Oklahoma.

  • Rise of new opioid highlights unpredictable drug supply: Expert

    OTTAWA — A national substance use research organization is warning about a new type of opioid that is increasingly being found in Canada's unregulated drug supply. The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction said in an alert there is a rising presence in the drug supply of potent synthetic opioids referred to as nitazenes, which are often more potent than fentanyl. Nitazenes usually appear unexpectedly in drugs assumed to contain other types of opioids like fentanyl, oxycodone and non-med

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: Second-round schedule, where to watch

    The second round of the NHL playoffs begins on May 17. Here's where you can catch all the action.

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Battle of Alberta hockey allegiances split in Red Deer

    The old Crown and Anchor bar in Red Deer, Alta., was famous for its line drawn down the middle when hosting hockey fans during the fierce Battle of Alberta playoff games of the late-1980s. Calgary Flames fans sat on one side. Edmonton Oilers fans were relegated to the other. NHL allegiances are split in the city of just over 100,000 people that sits within a kilometre of the exact halfway point of the 300-kilometre drive along Hwy. 2 between Calgary and Edmonton. The Flames host the Oilers in Ga

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Edmonton Oilers douse Calgary Flames 5-3 to even playoff series 1-1

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored the winning goal shorthanded for the Edmonton Oilers in Friday's 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames to even their playoff series at one victory apiece. Edmonton captain Connor McDavid's goal and assist Friday made him the fastest active player to reach 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in a single post-season, and fastest among any player since Mario Lemieux in 1992. Leon Draisaitl and defenceman Duncan Keith each had a goal and two assists and Evan Bouchard also scored

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Jalen Harris is back, can he help the Raptors?

    After a season overseas, Jalen Harris has returned to Toronto and is eligible to be reinstated by the NBA. Assuming that happens, how does he fit with the Raptors' vision and where could he potentially be an asset? Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss that along with ways Deandre Ayton, Serge Ibaka & Mo Bamba could fit with Toronto and new skills Gary Trent Jr. could add this offseason on the latest episode of the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • IOC rubber-stamps Olympic medal upgrade for Canada's men's relay team at Tokyo Games

    OTTAWA — Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team from the Tokyo Olympics has officially been upgraded to silver nine months after they raced to bronze. The International Olympic Committee rubber-stamped the upgrade during Thursday's meeting of the executive board. Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney of Toronto, and six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont. posted a time of 37.70 seconds in Tokyo to finish behind Italy and Great Britain. Great Britain's r

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Colton scores late, Lightning beat Panthers 2-1 in Game 2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton scored with 3.8 seconds remaining, giving the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday night. The stunning finish put the Lightning up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series that heads to Tampa for Game 3 on Sunday. The game appeared headed for overtime before Colton scored from right in front of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky off a backhand pass from Nikit

  • Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner comments on armed carjacking incident

    Marner, who had his car stolen at gunpoint on Monday, thanked fans, friends, police, teammates and the Maple Leafs organization for their support.

  • Frankfurt beats Rangers in shootout to win Europa League

    SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt’s 42-year wait for a European trophy is over. The German club ended its title drought with a penalty shootout win over Rangers in the Europa League final on Wednesday. Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp came up with a big save at the end of extra time and another in the shootout to help give Frankfurt the 5-4 win on penalties. The game ended 1-1 after regulation and extra time. Colombia striker Rafael Borré, who scored a second-half equalizer for Frankfurt, converte

  • Evacuation at Labatt Memorial Park during London Majors home opener

    Fans were evacuated from Labatt Memorial Park in the fifth inning of the London Majors home opener on Friday night due to concerns of a possible gas leak at a concession stand. A number of police and fire department vehicles were called in at around 9:20 p.m., with fans being told over the PA system to leave the premises. A police news release said there were reports of two people in need of medical attention and that there was of a strong odour of gas in the air. "They put an announcement on th