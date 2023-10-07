Dynamic Earth screeches Pumpkinferno for Sudbury's Halloween season

Science North’s Dynamic Earth is hosting its annual celebration of all things spooky. Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evening from 7 to 10, until Oct. 29, come and experience Pumpkinferno. You might even just come for some scary stories.

The event started in 2014 and is just how Halloween happens at Dynamic Earth.

“We see mostly families but will have visitors of all ages. We ran throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with additional health and safety measures in place,” said Phil Howard, a senior marketing specialist.

It could even be your date night activity or a couple's fun frolic.

Aren’t you itching to ask him “What can visitors expect?”

“An enchanting outdoor award-winning exhibit created by Upper Canada Village, featuring thousands of hand-carved pumpkins set against a glowing Sudbury backdrop on the grounds of Dynamic Earth, home of the Big Nickel," Howard said.

"Dress warmly and enjoy a 30-45 minute stroll on our outdoor trails. We feature three new sets this year, including Creatures of the Current, Patriotic Pastimes, and Psychedelic 60s.”

Indoor activities include the ore toss, ghost hunting, lighting up your Halloween and more.

Under the umbrella of "Creep it Real," there will be live science shows with Science North Bluecoats plus a Spooky Scavenger Hunt for kids.

Add a Haunted Maze, an indoor family-friendly haunted house experience and the “Big Nickel Show." Using the iconic Big Nickel as the screen, an animated Halloween show is projected right onto the surface.

For those adventurous souls, try the Bug Bistro. Come and sample “various flavours of edible bugs including pumpkin spice flavour this year,” Howard said.

Then there is Strange Story Time. Sudbury author Jeremy John will be reading from a collection of short stories published by Dundurn Press. Books will be available for sale in the Dynamic Earth gift shop. “The Strange Grave of Mikey Dunbar: and Other Stories to Make You Poop Your Pants,” is his second instalment in the series.

“I'm always asked ‘how scary are the stories?’ so I usually say that the marketing department suggests an age range from six-12 years old … but I feel a number is too limiting. I'd put my stories somewhere scarier than the Goosebumps books but not as scary as Stephen King's.

"Big readers or small, if you're looking for 'scary but fun,' I might just have the perfect thing,” John said.

John says he can be found at a campfire in the heart of the outdoor display.

“There are no set times for readings. I just wait for a crowd and invite them to warm up by the fire and then read two, three stories.

“It is my favourite part of publishing, being able to read my stories. Seeing the wide eyes, breathless gasps and hushed whispers when the monster in the story is revealed is the most rewarding thing in writing.

"I've been lucky enough to read in hundreds of classrooms, libraries, bookstores and literary festivals, so I am delighted to be headed back to the Pumpkinferno and do it some more.”

If you go to Pumpkinferno

- Members $12

- General public $14

- Flex* (member) $14

- Flex* (non-member) $16

- Snack Package includes admission, a s'mores kit, and hot chocolate from Copper Cauldron. Members $17, non-members $19.

- * Flex Ticket: Visit any night (Friday to Sunday) during the event. Limited quantities are available.

Hugh Kruzel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star

Hugh Kruzel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star