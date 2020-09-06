Should Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Be Disappointed With Their 37% Profit?

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 16% in the last month. But at least the stock is up over the last five years. In that time, it is up 37%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 41%.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Dynacor Gold Mines' earnings per share are down 2.7% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

By glancing at these numbers, we'd posit that the decline in earnings per share is not representative of how the business has changed over the years. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

In contrast revenue growth of 5.1% per year is probably viewed as evidence that Dynacor Gold Mines is growing, a real positive. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Dynacor Gold Mines the TSR over the last 5 years was 45%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Dynacor Gold Mines shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 9.4% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 7.7%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Dynacor Gold Mines you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

