Dynacor Announces Change of Name and Annual Meeting Voting Results

Dynacor Inc. (Mines)

MONTREAL, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG) ("Dynacor" or the "Corporation") today announced that its shareholders have approved the name change of the Corporation for “Groupe Dynacor inc. / Dynacor Group Inc.” at the annual and special meeting held on June 22, 2022.

This name change reflects the re-branding of the Corporation to consider its evolution as an industrial gold ore processor and its intent to develop projects in Peru and in other jurisdictions.

Voting Results

Dynacor further announces the voting results at the shareholders’ meeting.

Election of Directors

Nominees Votes For % For Withheld % Withheld Philippe Chave 11,691,277 99.91% 10,693 0.09% Roger Demers 11,658,548 99.63% 43,422 0.37% Réjean Gourde 11,461,643 97.95% 240,327 2.05% Pierre Lépine 11,661,648 99.66% 40,322 0.34% Jean Martineau 11,661,648 99.66% 40,322 0.34% Isabel Rocha 11,642,499 99.49% 59,471 0.51% Rocio Rodriguez-Perrot 11,695,162 99.94% 6,808 0,06%

Appointment of Auditors:

Auditors Votes For % For Withheld % Withheld Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton 12,624,044 99.97% 4,050 0.03%

Name Change:

Amendment to Articles Votes For % For Against % Withheld 12,591,779 99.71% 36,314 0.29%

ABOUT DYNACOR

Dynacor is a dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. At present, Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department.

The corporation intends to expand its processing operations in other jurisdictions as well.

Dynacor produces environmental and socially responsible gold through its PX IMPACT® gold program. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors pay a small premium to our customer and strategic partner for this PX IMPACT® gold. The premium provides direct investment to develop health and education projects for our artisanal and small-scale miner’s communities.

Story continues

Dynacor is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Shares Outstanding: 38,890,822

Website: http://www.dynacor.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/DynacorGold

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4d99618e-60cf-4f06-8e28-24f04fd0fa44

CONTACT: CONTACT: For more information, please contact: Director, Shareholder Relations Dale Nejmeldeen Dynacor Group Inc. T: 514-393-9000 #230 E: investors@dynacor.com



