Dylan van Baarle's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight

Dylan Van Baarl's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight

Image 1 of 20

Dylan Van Baarl's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight

Scroll to continue with content Ad





Image 2 of 20

Dylan Van Baarl's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight

Image 3 of 20

Dylan Van Baarl's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight

Image 4 of 20

Dylan Van Baarl's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight

Image 5 of 20

Dylan Van Baarl's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight

Image 6 of 20

Dylan Van Baarl's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight

Image 7 of 20

Dylan Van Baarl's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight

Image 8 of 20

Dylan Van Baarl's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight





Image 9 of 20

Dylan Van Baarl's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight

Image 10 of 20

Dylan Van Baarl's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight

Image 11 of 20

Dylan Van Baarl's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight

Image 12 of 20

Dylan Van Baarl's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight

Image 13 of 20

Dylan Van Baarl's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight

Image 14 of 20

Dylan Van Baarl's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight

Image 15 of 20

Dylan Van Baarl's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight

Image 16 of 20

Dylan Van Baarl's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight

Image 17 of 20

Dylan Van Baarl's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight

Image 18 of 20

Dylan Van Baarl's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight

Image 19 of 20

Dylan Van Baarl's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight

Image 20 of 20

Dylan Van Baarl's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight

As we look ahead to the upcoming weekend, the excitement of what many would consider the true start of the cycling season is upon us. Opening Weekend, consisting of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on Sunday, will kickstart the 2020 Spring Classics campaign, and as per our Opening Weekend preview, it looks like the weather's going to play its part.

Dylan Van Baarle was due to take on the Opening Weekend doubleheader alongside five Britons in Ian Stannard, Luke Rowe, Ben Swift, Chris Lawless, and Owain Doull as well as Italian Gianni Moscon but had to drop out due to illness.

Read more

Luke Durbridge's Scott Addict RC





Peter Stetina's gravel-adapted Canyon Ultimate CF SLX





Best carbon road bikes





At 27 years of age, Van Baarle's palmares is already teeming with achievement, with numerous GC victories, and fourth place at the 2017 Tour of Flanders. Yet with his recent illness, the former Dutch national TT champion won't get chance to improve upon his 2019 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad luck, where although he finished in 14th place, an earlier crash meant he was then sidelined for weeks with a broken hand.

We recently caught up with Van Baarle's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight at the Tour Down Under, and we're expecting this will be the bike Team Ineos use for the early Belgian Classics, although we could see the British team take advantage of Pinarello's cobble-smoothing Dogma FS.

Van Baarle's setup is very similar to his Ineos teammate Rohan Dennis' bike, with a sponsor-supplied Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupset, Shimano C60 tubular carbon wheels and a finishing kit from Pinarello's components arm Most.

Story continues

Unfortunately @DylanvanBaarle will miss Opening Weekend as he builds his way back up following his illness at Volta ao Algarve. Dylan will be back in action soon👊 pic.twitter.com/FJm4RCSiT4February 27, 2020

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Dylan van Baarle's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight

Dylan van Baarle's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight full bike specifications