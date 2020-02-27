Dylan van Baarle's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight
Image 1 of 20
Image 2 of 20
Image 3 of 20
Image 4 of 20
Image 5 of 20
Image 6 of 20
Image 7 of 20
Image 8 of 20
Image 9 of 20
Image 10 of 20
Image 11 of 20
Image 12 of 20
Image 13 of 20
Image 14 of 20
Image 15 of 20
Image 16 of 20
Image 17 of 20
Image 18 of 20
Image 19 of 20
Image 20 of 20
As we look ahead to the upcoming weekend, the excitement of what many would consider the true start of the cycling season is upon us. Opening Weekend, consisting of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on Sunday, will kickstart the 2020 Spring Classics campaign, and as per our Opening Weekend preview, it looks like the weather's going to play its part.
Dylan Van Baarle was due to take on the Opening Weekend doubleheader alongside five Britons in Ian Stannard, Luke Rowe, Ben Swift, Chris Lawless, and Owain Doull as well as Italian Gianni Moscon but had to drop out due to illness.
Read more
Luke Durbridge's Scott Addict RC
Peter Stetina's gravel-adapted Canyon Ultimate CF SLX
Best carbon road bikes
At 27 years of age, Van Baarle's palmares is already teeming with achievement, with numerous GC victories, and fourth place at the 2017 Tour of Flanders. Yet with his recent illness, the former Dutch national TT champion won't get chance to improve upon his 2019 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad luck, where although he finished in 14th place, an earlier crash meant he was then sidelined for weeks with a broken hand.
We recently caught up with Van Baarle's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight at the Tour Down Under, and we're expecting this will be the bike Team Ineos use for the early Belgian Classics, although we could see the British team take advantage of Pinarello's cobble-smoothing Dogma FS.
Van Baarle's setup is very similar to his Ineos teammate Rohan Dennis' bike, with a sponsor-supplied Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupset, Shimano C60 tubular carbon wheels and a finishing kit from Pinarello's components arm Most.
Unfortunately @DylanvanBaarle will miss Opening Weekend as he builds his way back up following his illness at Volta ao Algarve. Dylan will be back in action soon👊 pic.twitter.com/FJm4RCSiT4February 27, 2020
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Dylan van Baarle's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight
Dylan van Baarle's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight full bike specifications
Frameset: Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight, size 56
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9110 Direct Mount Brake Caliper
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9110 Direct Mount Brake Caliper
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150 Dual Control Lever
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-30T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P w/ dual-sided power meter, 53/39
Bottom bracket: Shimano Dura-Ace
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C60 tubular
Tyres: Continental Competition Pro LTD tubular, 25mm
Handlebars: Most Talon integrated bar and stem, 40cm
Bar Tape: Most Superlight
Stem: Most Talon integrated bar and stem, 140mm
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace PD-R9100
Saddle: Fizik Arione
Seat post: Most carbon
Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon
Computer: Garmin Edge 1030 (not shown)
Rider height: 1.8m
Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 810mm
Saddle nose to handlebars (centre): 595mm
Bike weight: 7.07kg / 15.61lbs