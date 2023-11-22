Dylan Sprouse's “Suite Life” Mom Says He Resisted Fat Jokes: 'I Would Not Disrespect Any Woman That Way'

Kim Rhodes, who played Zack & Cody's mom on the hit Disney Channel show, raved about how mature and respectful the Sprouse twins were on set

Disney Channel / Courtesy Everett Kim Rhodes, Dylan and Cole Sprouse pose for season 1 of Disney Channel's 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody'

Though they may have been the youngest actors on the set of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, Dylan and Cole Sprouse held a lot of power — and they wielded it responsibly.

Kim Rhodes, who played the twins’ mother on the hit Disney Channel show, shared a heartwarming story about Dylan, now 31, as she shared as one of her “favorite memories” from her years on Suite Life.

“I got pregnant when I was on the show, and of course the show dealt with it by making fat jokes,” Rhodes, 54, recalled on the Back to the Best podcast. “And one of my favorite memories is Dylan had a line that was a fat joke and he just kept skipping over it. It was, like, in the middle of a chunk of dialogue, so he kept skipping this laugh line.”

When they went to film the scene in front of the studio audience, Dylan, who played Zack on the show, skipped the line again, and the executive producer yelled at him from backstage.

“He goes ‘Cut! Dylan! Say the line!’ and [Dylan] goes, ‘I would not disrespect any woman that way, let alone this woman. You write something funny and I’ll say it,’” Rhodes said. “That’s my little man.”

She added that both the twins “defended me all the way through.”

Related: The Most Adorable Throwbacks of Dylan & Cole Sprouse, in Honor of Their 31st Birthdays

It's A Laugh Productions/Walt Disney Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock Dylan Sprouse and Kim Rhodes on set of Disney Channel's 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody' in 2005

Rhodes went on to praise the twins for how “protective” they were of her and the rest of the cast — which included Ashley Tisdale and Brenda Song — and for their maturity on set.

"They understood that – like, early on, Phil [Lewis] was like, ‘Look, you are the only two people on this set that are not expendable, so you take the bullet, every time.’ And they took that so seriously,” she shared. “And so the fact that they, at such a young age, understood that it was their job to make sure everybody else was able to do their job was really impressive.”

Story continues

She added, “They were exceptional.”

Related: Suite Life Reunion! Dylan Sprouse and Ashley Tisdale Share a Friendly Hug at His Wife's Birthday

The Supernatural actress also revealed that she’s not in touch with her former on-screen sons because “they were kids when I worked with them.”

“I often tell people when they’re like, ‘Aw, you don’t keep in contact?’ I’m like, ‘Think about your favorite teacher in middle school. Think about your favorite teacher. Now as much as you love them, you’re probably not still in contact with them.’ ”

Rhodes added that she follows along with their lives on social media and her “heart swells.”

“If I ever saw any of them, I would clutch them to me and sob with love and pride,” she said.

It's A Laugh Productions/Walt Disney Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody' stars Dylan and Cole Sprouse pose with their on-screen mom, Kim Rhodes

Related: Dylan and Cole Sprouse Respond to Fans' Excitement That Their Suite Life Reservation Day Finally Came

Rhodes’ interview dropped the same day many Suite Life fans were revisiting the beloved Disney Channel show, which aired from 2005 to 2008 — Dylan and Cole included.

Last Thursday, fans overwhelmed the twins’ social media accounts with reminders that the day of their reservation for a famous restaurant in Rome had finally come — more than a decade and a half later.

In a 2009 episode of The Suite Life on Deck, the twins attempted to have dinner at Chef Gigi’s restaurant, only to be informed that their table wouldn’t be ready until Nov. 16, 2003.

"But, that's in 15 years," Cole’s character said in the episode from the spinoff’s first season, while Dylan’s character asked, “What if I don’t feel like Italian that day?”

Dylan Sprouse/Instagram

In a hilarious post on his Instagram Story, Cole shared the influx of DMs he’d received, all of which mentioned his table being ready.



A few hours later, Dylan's Instagram Story featured a playful photo of the Beautiful Disaster star seemingly distressed by the constant reminders. He even placed several of the messages around him, including "Your table is ready sir" and "In the mood for Italian?"

Rhodes posted about the reservation on Instagram, too, as she wrote, "Congratulations, boys. You're still making me proud. Enjoy your dinner."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and The Suite Life on Deck can be streamed on Disney+.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.