Dylan Sprouse reveals how Cole is doing after alleged split from Lili Reinhart

Neither Cole Sprouse nor Lili Reinhart have yet responded to rumours that they're broken up, but according to Cole's twin brother Dylan, he's doing just fine despite all of the talk of a split.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Dylan said: "[Cole's] good. He's getting healthy, he’s relaxing, and I talk to him every day," Dylan told the outlet. "We still FaceTime every day, for every year of my life."

Page Six claims Cole and Lili recently split and have since been quarantining separately during the coronavirus pandemic, with an insider commenting, "Cole and Lili split before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantining separately. They remain good friends."

And according to Dylan, at least one part of the rumours are true. The 27-year-old admitted Cole has been self-isolating with another Riverdale co-star, KJ Apa. "Him and KJ in the very beginning of quarantine ended up staying together at KJ's place in Los Angeles. So, they’re isolating together, which is very cute," Sprouse explained. "I've heard a lot of cute stories. I heard they're just lifting weights and eating cheese... I think that's what they do."

However, with no official word from the former(?) couple, who knows what's going on? This certainly wouldn't be the first time pair have previously been at the centre of split speculation, with Lili shutting down rumours they had gone their separate ways in July 2019. Her tweet at the time read, "Don’t believe everything you read on the internet, kids. And news sources should try a little harder to be less vile. ‘Reliable sources’ can kiss my ass.”

So, does Cole's brother count as reliable?

