How Dylan Shively Worked His Way from an Employee to a Successful Entrepreneur, Credit Expert, and Doting Family Man

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / As we advance in our careers, we typically earn more money in an ideal scenario, and there's a tendency to spend more. That's fair enough, right? But while we deserve to reap the benefits of our hard work, being a responsible spender goes hand in hand with it. Your credit score is more than just a number because it's your credibility on the line. It speaks volumes about the kind of person you are beyond your cash and your credit.

The reasonable solution is to nip it in the bud and tighten your purse strings if you don't want you and your finances to fall victim to yourself. But when you've already failed to catch up with your credit payments and debt, chances are you're already in deep water, and it's not an easy undertaking to pull you out. Moreover, there's the possibility of being turned down by potential employers because you have bad credit. But what do you do if you're already in this position?

If you haven't met this extremely well-versed expert in the field who can provide the best and most effective financial advice, now is the time. This is Dylan Shively's story of success, from an everyday employee to an accomplished entrepreneur and credit expert, while being a doting family man.

But before he gained excellent proficiency in the field, Dylan Shively used to struggle with his credit before he made a full 180. Now he's a successful entrepreneur changing other people's lives by helping them manage their credit score. Dylan provides informed, tried-and-tested, watertight advice on how to repair one's credit score and get back on the right track.

On top of his career as a proven financial and credit score expert, 26-year-old Dylan Shively from Reinholds, Pennsylvania, is also an army veteran, a dedicated father of two beautiful children, and a committed future husband.

After graduating from high school, Dylan tried his hand in the automotive industry as a car salesman. He was motivated to reach top ranks in the company until he was part of the management in a short period. It was a busy time for Dylan that he missed get-togethers with family and friends due to working for hours and hours on end.

When Dylan relocated for work, it dawned that he can't stay in the same situation of being so busy with his career that seemed like he's missing half of his life. He didn't want to miss a moment in his children's lives any longer.

It was also a hard hit on Dylan when he started having problems with his personal credit in 2017. His credit dropped significantly that he couldn't even get approved for a store card. Dylan decided to seek the help of a credit repair company, but to his disappointment, his credit score dropped even much lower.

He was embarrassed and disappointed, but Dylan moved past these emotions and instead accepted that it was time to take the matter into his own hands. On his own, he found the best solution to fix his credit score by working things out and managing his finances well. It was the starting line of his road to a successful career in doing the same thing for other people.

Before jumping into an expanded clientele, Dylan extended his help to a few members of his family and friends. When everything seemed to be working out for them as well, his next step was to advertise on social media. Not surprisingly, Dylan attained more popularity and worked with more clients.

Dylan took the opportunity to launch his company, JW Group Inc., which he considers an unexpected blessing in disguise. He's now able to balance life as a family man and an entrepreneur whose business is not only thriving but succeeding.

Through JW Group Inc., Dylan helps his clients repair their credit the right way. He understands the importance of honesty in his coaching and brings confidence back to his clients. Providing his services is also a way for Dylan to give back, which he considers an important mission. He explains, "It is in my DNA to help others and do all that I can to help people in any way possible. I also volunteer my time and have raised money to a couple of different charities, including Helping Harvest." Dylan continues, "I raised $1500 with matching $1500 of my own personal money to pay off school lunch debts at the high school where I graduated from."

JW Group Inc.'s mission is to be of real value to their clients and not just a quick fix. The company offers opportunities for a free consultation and a free analysis of their entire credit report. Dylan and his team of credit experts are committed to properly educate their clients so they can make better decisions in the future, and regain financial credibility.

The company has proven time and time again the effectiveness of their methods and give their clients a 100% money-back guarantee if the client doesn't see any improvement after 90 days. Dylan takes pride in what his company embodies that at the end of the day, they're about people and not profits. He shares, "We believe in always doing the right thing no matter what. I'm an advocate for my clients, and I will do anything I can to help others."

Dylan and JW Group Inc. are dedicated to assisting anyone who needs help in changing their life. He believes that being educated is valuable but not a definitive indicator of your chances of accomplishing your goals. "It doesn't matter where they started and what their past is. All that matters is that if they want to make a change, they will have the motivation from this article to know that it's possible and that they aren't alone."

Dylan Shively wishes to inspire others with his story, with the proven narrative that everyone has the potential to make something great of themselves. From having bad credit to overcoming it, and now, throwing a lifeline to those drowning in debt, Dylan is a success story personified, and he's committed to changing other people's lives like he changed his.

Know more about Dylan Shively and JW Group Inc. on their website. You may also give them a call on 5709945873 or send an email to jwgroupcreditrestoration@gmail.com.

