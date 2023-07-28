Dylan Mulvaney Reflects On Responding To 'Trauma' Following Bud Light Backlash

Dylan Mulvaney revealed that she subjects herself to “a lot more trauma” following the controversy linked to her partnership with Bud Light earlier this year.

The trans TikTok influencer celebrated her 500th day of womanhood on Wednesday, months after she initially faced backlash over her Instagram promo for the beer in April.

“Today would be day 500 of being a girl if I was still keeping up with that series, but I found myself in kind of an interesting position,” said Mulvaney in a nod to her “beingagirl” TikTok series.

“Because if I make the content that I want to make and freely share my trans joy, I subject myself to a lot more trauma. So lately, I’ve chosen to scale back in order to protect my overall well being, and it works. I am quite happy, but I’m not doing what I love, so it’s kind of a bittersweet thing.”

The 26-year-old, who later noted it was “actually day 9,705 of being a woman” for her, said in the video that she learned more since day 365 than she did “that whole first year.”

Mulvaney, in the video, added that trans and queer people “came through for” her in the past few months.

“But you know who came through for me these last few months? It was trans people and queer people... And it’s like when your friend is in a bad relationship and you wait for them to see the light and then they come running back to you – well, that was the queer community for me,” said Mulvaney, who said last month that Bud Light “never” reached out to her over the backlash.

“You know, I gave myself and my identity to people who didn’t deserve it. And then the trans and queer community was there to pick me back up without pity.”

Mulvaney’s video arrived as Anheuser-Busch, the maker of Bud Light, announced that the company laid off about 350 people amid a dip in sales of the beer following the backlash. The amount of people laid off makes up for less than 2% of the company’s corporate staff.

Story continues

The sales drop follows several musicians who had a fit over Mulvaney’s partnership with Bud Light including Kid Rock and Travis Tritt.

Rock, who shot Bud Light cans with a semi-automatic weapon on video, has reportedly still kept the beer at his Nashville bar.

Related...