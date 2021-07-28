Dylan McDermott To Return To ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ For Season 2
EXCLUSIVE: In his return to broadcast television, Dylan McDermott crafted a compelling villain in Richard Wheatley on NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime. Fans loved to hate him, and now they will get more of him.
<img class=" wp-image-1234801948" src="https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/DylanMcDermott.png?w=681" alt=". - Credit: Photo: David Higgs" width="156" height="235" srcset="https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/DylanMcDermott.png 793w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/DylanMcDermott.png?resize=100,150 100w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/DylanMcDermott.png?resize=200,300 200w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/DylanMcDermott.png?resize=681,1024 681w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/DylanMcDermott.png?resize=40,60 40w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/DylanMcDermott.png?resize=311,468 311w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/DylanMcDermott.png?resize=150,225 150w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/DylanMcDermott.png?resize=110,165 110w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/DylanMcDermott.png?resize=285,428 285w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/DylanMcDermott.png?resize=160,240 160w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/DylanMcDermott.png?resize=320,480 320w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/DylanMcDermott.png?resize=319,480 319w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/DylanMcDermott.png?resize=640,960 640w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/DylanMcDermott.png?resize=399,600 399w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/DylanMcDermott.png?resize=511,768 511w" sizes="(max-width: 156px) 100vw, 156px" />Photo: David Higgs
McDermott has closed a deal to reprise his role in a major recurring arc in the upcoming second season of Dick Wolf’s crime drama headlined by Law & Order: SVU alum Chris Meloni.
McDermott originally signed on as a series regular with a one-year deal to play Stabler’s (Meloni) Season 1 nemesis. His character was so well received by fans that NBC and Wolf approached The Practice alum about coming back. After negotiations, I hear McDermott has committed to return for eight episodes of Season 2 in what is believed to be one of the most lucrative guest star deals on network television.
McDermott’s Richard Wheatley is a businessman with close ties to the Mafia. In the season 1 finale, Wheatley is last seen being taken into custody to await trial for the murder of Stabler’s wife Kathy.
Recently seen in Netflix’s Hollywood and on American Horror Story, McDermott is in the upcoming King Richard movie. He is repped by CAA and Industry Entertainment.
