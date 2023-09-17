Dylan Laube's 180 yards and two touchdowns too much for Dartmouth, New Hampshire wins 24-7

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Dylan Laube ran for 180 yards and a touchdown and pulled in a touchdown pass as New Hampshire kept in-state rival Dartmouth out of the end zone to post a 24-7 victory in its home opener on Saturday.

The Wildcats picked off a Dylan Cadwallader pass and stopped the Big Green on downs twice in Dartmouth's final three possessions to secure the win.

Max Brosmer and Laube combined on a 4-yard touchdown pass for the game's first score and Nick Mazzie kicked a 33-yard field goal to send the Wildcats into halftime with a 10-0 lead.

Dartmouth answered in the third quarter. Cadwallader hit Paxton Scott with a 69-yard pass-and-run to earn the Big Green a first down at the New Hampshire 10. Q Jones capped the four-play, 83-yard drive with a 4-yard scamper to get within a field goal, 10-7. Brosmer answered with his touchdown run and Laube capped the day with a short run to complete the scoring.

Cadwallader was 16-of-30 passing for 195 yards with an interception. Scott caught 10 passes for 153 yards.

Laube had 33 carries and caught six passes for 31 yards.



