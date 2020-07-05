Dylan Dreyer's Son, 3, Adorably Reacts to Her Leaving for Work for First Time in 7 Months

Dylan Dreyer's son Calvin had an adorable reaction to his mom leaving for work for the first time in seven months.

From January through April, Dreyer had been on maternity leave after welcoming second son Oliver George with husband Brian Fichera on Jan. 2. Then, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the mom of two resumed work from home.

On Saturday, Fichera shared a sweet video of Calvin sending his mom off to her first day back in the Today show office.

"I love you, mama! I wish I could go with you, mama!" the 3-year-old adorably said in the video while riding the elevator with his mom.

"I wish you could come, too," Dreyer replied. "But you can watch TV. You'll get to see all the fireworks!"

Once Dreyer was out the door, Fichera has a super sweet way of cheering their little boy up. "Guess what we can do now that mommy's gone? We can stay up late!" Fichera told his son in the clip, which later showed the pair making s'mores together.

Last week, Dreyer gave fans some insight into how she's been "multitasking" as she returned to work.

During Thursday's at-home edition of the Today show's third hour, Dreyer revealed to co-hosts Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones that she was discreetly using a breast pump underneath her zip-up jacket during their filming session.

"I got some work done on my maternity leave," Dreyer joked, laughing as she turned to the side to show off the breast pump. "I have to pump! Mama's gotta make some milk."

"I have to feed [6-month-old son Oliver George] and this is taking a little longer than I planned for, so I've got portable pumps and I'm all hooked up and ready to go!" she added.