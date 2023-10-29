Who Is Dylan Dreyer's Husband? All About Brian Fichera

Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera have been married since 2012

Santiago Felipe/Getty Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera at SiriusXM Studios on February 13, 2023 in New York City

The forecast is bright for Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera.

The pair began dating while working at the same Boston news station and tied the knot in 2012, the same year Dreyer began working as a co-anchor for Weekend Today. After making a move from Boston to New York together, they became parents to three boys: Calvin Bradley, Oliver George and Russell James.

In January 2022, the meteorologist shared she would no longer appear on the weekend edition of the daytime talk show so she could dedicate more time to Fichera and their sons.

"These boys are my whole life and Brian and I, we love being a team on weekends and spending as much time as we can with them and having as much fun as we can," Dreyer explained. "That's really all I'm going to be doing, just sitting at home and just loving up on those three."

"It's all about family time. This job can get crazy especially when we're traveling and we're busy, but it's so important to make time for family, too," she shared.

So who is Dylan Dreyer’s husband? Here’s everything to know about Brian Fichera and his relationship with the meteorologist.

He is a cameraman

Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fishera on the 'Today' show on Monday, April 22, 2019.

Fichera grew up in Easton, Massachusetts, about an hour outside of Boston. He works for NBC News as a producer and cameraman and also co-hosts a SiriusXM radio show, Lunch Date with Dylan & Brian, with his wife.

Dreyer and Fichera met at work

Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Dylan Dreyer, Brian Fichera and Calvin on the 'Today' show on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

The future couple met during the morning shift at NBC’s Boston affiliate station, WHDH. At the time, Dreyer was working there as a meteorologist and Fichera was an in-studio technician.

He proposed to Dreyer in 2011

Dylan Dreyer Instagram Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera.

In July 2011, Fichera popped the question on the front porch of his parents’ house in Easton. “When I saw there were roses and two glasses of champagne, I knew,’’ she told Boston.com.

After he proposed and the couple walked through the house, their friends and family were waiting in the backyard to celebrate their engagement.

Dreyer and Fichera got married in 2012

Dylan Dreyer Instagram Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera.

Dreyer and Fichera got married at The Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston on Oct. 6, 2012, one month after she began working as a co-anchor on Weekend Today. While the couple enjoyed their entire special day, their first dance stands out as a particularly special memory.

“At the end of our wedding the DJ asked Brian what song to play last. Brian just randomly said 'Viva La Vida' by Coldplay," she recalled to PEOPLE.

Dreyer added, “We have no connection to the song but it was absolutely perfect. I tied up my long dress and he just spun me around the dance floor. It was pure joy and love and happiness.”

“We just totally absorbed the last moment of our perfect day!” she shared.

He is a father of three

Dylan Dreyer Instagram Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera with their kids, Calvin, Oliver, and Russell

Fichera and Dreyer are parents of three boys. In June 2016, Dreyer announced she was pregnant with their first baby. On Dec. 17, she gave birth to their son, Calvin Bradley, who weighed in at 8 lbs., 3 oz.

After experiencing a miscarriage and secondary infertility, the couple announced in July 2019 they were expanding their family once again. Dreyer revealed the news exclusively to PEOPLE while in her second trimester and “past the point of worrying much about miscarriage” since their genetic testing “went well.”

“[The baby] continues to grow healthy and strong each day,” the star says of her little one on the way. “I’m so excited for Calvin to have a little [sibling]; he sort of understands what’s going on but when you ask him about the baby, he says he wants to pet it. So we’ll see!”

Oliver George arrived on Jan. 2, 2020, weighing in at 7 lbs., 2 oz., and measuring 19 inches long. "All I do is stare at him," the new mother of two said during her Today call-in after his arrival. "I just want to kiss him every second. And he's got a ton of hair."

In May 2021, she shared on an episode of Today that baby number three would be arriving that fall. Her trio of boys was complete when baby Russell James was born six weeks early on Sept. 29. He weighed 5 lbs., 5 oz., and measured 18 inches long.

During a virtual appearance on Today the day after his birth, she shared that the newborn’s nickname would be Rusty and shared the special meaning behind his name — Russell is Fichera’s dad’s name, and James is her own father’s name.

"We finally worked in a family connection. Both our dads started crying when we told them," she shared. "It's just been really special. I can't believe I was going to have to wait until November to meet him, and he's here and healthy."

He and Dreyer enjoy golfing together

Dylan Dreyer Instagram Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera.

Dreyer and Fichera enjoy playing golf together. After they began dating, he bought Dreyer his first set of golf clubs and it’s still something they enjoy doing together.

"Golf is the thing we do together. We have a couple of drinks, we laugh. We remember why we fell in love,” Dylan told TODAY.com. “Then we go home and it’s right back to family.”

The meteorologist was one of 56 celebrities who competed in the LPGA’s Tournament of Champions in January 2023, and Fichera was her caddy for the event.

“Now, she’s gotten so great,” he told Golfweek. “I don’t give her strokes anymore. We’re playing straight up from now on. She’s an athlete.”

He stays in touch with Dreyer during the work day

Dylan Dreyer Instagram Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera.

With busy schedules, staying in contact via text throughout the day has been key to their marriage.

“Our schedules mean we don’t see each other much, but we text all the time,” the mom of three told TODAY.com. “Sometimes it’s even easier to have an important or deep conversation via text because we get all our thoughts out without being interrupted."

She continued, “We don’t find it impersonal. In fact, just the opposite. We know each other well enough to understand each other’s tone so a lot gets accomplished through texting!”

Part of the fun in texting each other is the variety of nicknames Fichera has given Dreyer in his phone over the years, including “Dilly Ray Cyrus,” “Dyl Pickels,” and “Dillanova.”

“He always called me different names: 'D Money,' 'Doug Funny,' ” Dreyer shared.

Fichera often posts his funny text exchanges with his wife on Instagram, identifying the posts with #textsfromdyl on each post, highlighting their banter and her updated contact info.

She added, “He said he doesn’t want me to just pop up as ‘wife’ on his phone.”



