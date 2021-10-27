Dylan Dreyer Is 'Worried' About Returning to Work as Mom of 3: 'I'm Kind of Terrified About It'

Dylan Dreyer family walk

Dylan Dreyer admits she's having feelings about going back to work full-time as a new mom of three.

The Today co-host and husband Brian Fichera share three sons: Calvin Bradley, 4½, Oliver George, 21 months, and baby Russell James, who was born Sept. 29. While promoting her new Misty the Cloud children's book, Dreyer told MSNBC's "Know Your Value" that she is "worried" about going back to work after maternity leave.

"When I go back, if things are sort of getting back to normal, I'll probably go back to traveling again. That's what I'm most worried about — just traveling and pumping and being on the road and leaving three kids at home," she says. "I'm kind of terrified about it."

Dreyer, 40, says her husband has assuaged her feelings of "guilt" in being a working mom, though.

"He's always saying, 'The lessons you're teaching our boys by working as hard as you work will be a part of them forever.' He makes me feel better and less guilty about working," says Dreyer. "I'm showing the boys that you work hard to get the things you want."

Sharing the MSNBC story on Instagram, Dreyer wrote, "I know I've still got a few months off but it was nice to chat with @knowyourvalue about what it will be like. But as parents do…we'll figure it out!!"

Dreyer's new addition arrived a few weeks early. During a virtual appearance with her 3rd Hour of Today co-hosts earlier this month, she gave an update on Russell, sharing that the baby was in "good hands up in the NICU" at the time.

"He's doing wonderful, he's gaining weight, he's breathing on his own, and he's doing awesome," said Dreyer. "He just was in such a rush. I thought he could at least wait until today because today officially is 34 weeks. I guess that's just a huge milestone in baby world."

Then, she and Fichera announced that they would be taking their baby home from the hospital where he had been in the neonatal intensive care unit after he arrived six weeks early. The Misty the Cloud author also shared adorable photos of the newborn in a graduation cap after leaving the NICU.