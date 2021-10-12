Dylan Dreyer on Son Oliver 'Adjusting' to Baby Russell: 'He Doesn't Understand the Word Gentle'

Dylan Dryer family

Dylan Dreyer/Instagram

Dylan Dreyer's sons are learning how to be big brothers to baby Russell James.

The Today meteorologist, 40, welcomed her third child, son Russell, last month, and in an interview Tuesday, Dreyer tells her fellow Today anchors about how her other two sons, Oliver George, 21 months, and Calvin Bradley, 4½, are acclimating to life with their little brother.

"He's adjusting," Dreyer says of her middle son, Oliver. "He doesn't really understand the word gentle. We're trying to teach him that word. There's a lot of jumping on the couch. We have to keep the baby away from the couch, or else he's just gonna get stepped on."

As for Calvin, the mom of three says her firstborn is "absolutely obsessed" with baby Russell.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Dylan Dreyer's Baby Russell James Leaves NICU After Arriving 6 Weeks Early: 'He's Coming Home!'

"It's hard to find a picture where Calvin isn't hugging him or kissing him or laying on top of him," she adds. "It's just been a really, really special time."

Last week, Dreyer and husband Brian Fichera announced that they would be taking their baby home from the hospital where he had been in the neonatal intensive care unit after he arrived six weeks early.

"He's coming home!" Fichera captioned an Instagram photo of him and Dreyer in the car preparing to drive home with Russell. "Driving home 13 inches an hour on the FDR with fish swimming in my eyes like I just watched the end of Forrest Gump, My Girl and ET combined. #welcomehomerusty."

During a virtual appearance with her 3rd Hour of Today co-hosts last week, Dreyer gave an update on Russell, sharing that the baby was in "good hands up in the NICU."

"He's doing wonderful, he's gaining weight, he's breathing on his own, and he's doing awesome," said Dreyer. "He just was in such a rush. I thought he could at least wait until today because today officially is 34 weeks. I guess that's just a huge milestone in baby world."