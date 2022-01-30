Dylan Dreyer to Leave NBC’s ‘Weekend Today’ After Nearly 10 Years

Antoinette Siu
·1 min read

Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer is trimming back her workload, leaving NBC’s Daytime talk show “Weekend Today” after almost 10 years to spend more time with her family. She’ll continue as weather correspondent for “Today” during the week.

“I really don’t want to step away,” she said on Saturday’s sendoff show. “I just don’t think I can do six days a week anymore. The boys certainly keep me busy.”

Dreyer, who recently returned from her maternity leave, has three sons — Calvin Bradley, 5; Oliver George, 2; and Russell James, four months. “Weekend Today” gave her a mini-tribute Saturday, compiling a video montage of some of her most memorable moments on the show.

“You know, I’m just watching that and looking back — I started in September in 2012 and I got married in October, so in the time I’ve been on ‘Weekend Today,’ I’ve gotten married and I’ve had three sons,” she said. “It really is incredible just to look back and think of the things I’ve been through, and not to mention everything I’ve done on the show.”

With her weekends now free, her boys — and husband Brian Fichera — have her full attention. “These boys are my whole life and Brian and I, we love being a team on weekends and spending as much time as we can with them and having as much fun as we can,” Dreyer said. “That’s really all I’m going to be doing, just sitting at home and just loving up on those three.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dylan Dreyer Says Goodbye to Weekend Today After Nearly 10 Years: 'Make Time for Family'

    "I just don't think I can do six days a week anymore. The boys certainly keep me busy," Today meteorologist Dylan Dreyer explained as she signed off

  • 'Today' show anchor, meteorologist Dylan Dreyer leaves weekend show to spend more time with family

    Meteorologist and anchor Dylan Dreyer is leaving weekend "Today" to spend more time with her family but will stay on for weekday shows.

  • Gayle King signs a new deal to stay with 'CBS Mornings'

    Gayle King signs a new deal to stay with 'CBS Mornings' after reportedly being offered Chris Cuomo's former time slot on CNN.

  • ‘CBS Mornings’ Co-Anchor Gayle King Signs New Deal With CBS News

    Gayle King has signed a new deal with CBS News, after speculation about her future with the pending expiration of her contract. She’ll continue to co-host CBS Mornings, and told listeners on her SiriusXM show, Gayle King in the House, “I officially signed on the dotted line. So I will be with CBS a little longer.” […]

  • Hailey Bieber’s Latest Ab-Baring Look Is High Fashion Meets Athleisure

    Hailey Bieber put her abs on display in a high-fashion twist on your typical sports bra. The model teamed sage leggings with a one-shoulder matching sports bra, adorned with chains.

  • Hailey Bieber Put a High-Fashion Spin on the Standard Sports Bra

    She also paired her activewear with an unexpected gym accessory.

  • Is Tom Brady Retiring or Not? NFL Superstar Told the Buccaneers He’s Undecided

    Reports he's leaving the NFL spread widely Saturday morning, but Brady's dad says otherwise

  • 'NCIS' Fans Are Pleading for Michael Weatherly to Come Back After 'Bull' Cancellation

    'NCIS' alum Michael Weatherly announced that his CBS show 'Bull' got canceled. He explained why 'Bull' was canceled and 'NCIS' fans are asking if Michael is coming back to the show.

  • '1883' Star Eric Nelsen Shares What It’s Really Like Working With Sam Elliott

    "1883" star, Eric Nelsen shared what it was like to film on set at Texas and meet legendary actors, including Sam Elliott and Tom Hanks.

  • Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Bulls F Jones could miss 6-8 weeks with broken finger

    CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Bulls lost another player to a long-term injury when forward Derrick Jones Jr. broke his right index finger Tuesday while working out at the team's training facility. Jones, sidelined with a bone bruise since getting hurt Jan. 12 against Brooklyn, is expected back in six to eight weeks. His finger was placed in a splint and he “could potentially return earlier with a protective splint,” the Bulls said in a news release. The 6-foot-5 Jones is averaging 6.3 poi

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Yandle ties Iron Man mark, Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • Collins, Young help streaking Hawks beat Celtics 108-92

    ATLANTA (AP) — John Collins and Trae Young each scored 21 points, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Boston Celtics 108-92 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 19 points for Atlanta, and Danilo Gallinari had 14 on 5-for-5 shooting from the field. The Hawks shot 46.1%, compared to 34.9% for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown had 26 points and 12 rebounds for Boston, which had won two straight and seven of 10. Jayson Tatum scored 20 points. The Celtics were coming off the

  • Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women's title

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty recovered from 5-1 down in the second set to win the Australian Open final 6-3, 7-6 (2) over Danielle Collins on Saturday, ending a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament. Barty was the first Australian woman into the singles final here since since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is now the first Australian champion since Chris O’Neil in 1978. The top-ranked Barty now has major titles on three surfaces, adding the hard court at M

  • Herdman draws on players from clubs in 11 countries for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

    Coach John Herdman has drawn on players from clubs in 11 different countries for three crucial World Cup qualifiers. While some players were still in transit after weekend club matches, the Canadian men held their first practice Monday afternoon at Inter Miami's training ground in Fort Lauderdale. They face a challenging schedule with three matches in three countries across seven days, starting Thursday in Honduras. After taking on the 76th-ranked Hondurans, the 40th-ranked Canadian men host the

  • Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game